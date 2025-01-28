Football fans know that, more often than not, the success of a football team starts with the quarterback. I’m going to do the same here in my offseason blueprint part 2.

Like him or not, Tua Tagovailoa is the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. Most fans are either all in or all out on Tua. I’m of the opinion that both sides can make a strong argument to support their side. Pro Tua can hang their hats on the numbers that Tua has put up. When he and his weapons are healthy, Tua can go toe to toe with anyone.

The anti-Tua side will more than likely counter Tua’s health issues and his lack of success against some of the better teams in the league. However, I believe both sides can agree that the Miami Dolphins need to improve at the backup quarterback position.

As we sit here today, the Miami Dolphins have exactly two quarterbacks on the roster, one of which, Tyler Huntley, will become a free agent at the start of the league’s new year. Miami will have to bring in other players to complete this room.

Fortunately, there will be some options available once free agency starts.

If I were to put my Chris Grier hat on, here’s how I would approach the quarterback room. The first thing I’m doing is letting Tyler Huntley walk. I’ve seen what he can do, and unfortunately, he’s not the answer. I’m going young. I’m not interested in the Joe Flacco‘s or Andy Dalton‘s of the world. Tua has enough experience that he doesn’t need a veteran tutor. Tua’s issue is health, not knowledge.

I’m looking at three names in particular: Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones. Jones is the oldest at 26, while Fields and Wilson are both 25. Each was a high-draft pick who came in after having had a lot of success in college.

Unfortunately for all of them, things did not work out with the teams that originally drafted them. I’m also signing them to at least a two year deal. I want them in the system, learning, and ready to go when/if Tua gets injured.

Multi-years also help protect the Dolphins should Tua sustain another concussion in the next couple of years. We know from past experience that another concussion will be a minimum of four weeks and more than likely would spell the end of Tua’s career. This player could be the young replacement should things play out this way. My choice of the three would be Zach Wilson. Wilson has all the tools. He’s played some good games in the National Football League. I’d let McDaniel and Darrell Bevell coach him up.

I’m also looking to draft a quarterback. I’m not drafting one high, though. I’m targeting a mid to late-round prospect like Will Howard or Kyle McCord. Both have played at big time programs (Ohio State). So they’ve both played against some of the best competition in college football.

Again, I want to be young, and I want a potential long-term developmental option.

I like Tua, and I think he can be the answer at quarterback, but I’d also be a liar if I said I wasn’t concerned with Tua’s yearly availability. It’s time for the Dolphins to start turning over some stones to find a potential heir apparent, even if they think Tua is the answer.