The Miami Dolphins are in good shape in the running back room. They currently have four running backs under contract entering the new league year.

Veteran Jeff Wilson is the only free agent in the group, and based on his performance last season, it seems likely that the Dolphins will let him walk.

The room, as it stands, consists of De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, and Jaylen Wright. I don’t think this room needs an overhaul. I’ve actually seen someone try to make the case for the Dolphins to draft Ashton Jeanty with the 13th overall pick. As much as I love the running game, drafting Jeanty, or anyone for that matter, in the early rounds would not be something I’d consider. I would likely hunt running backs with one of my 5th-round picks.

I know a lot will change between now and the draft, but based on several mock drafts, the Dolphins could target a couple of running backs in the fifth round.

Devin Neal – 5’11” and 215 pounds. Neal comes out of Kansas with back-to-back 1200 yards and 16 touchdown seasons. Neal could bring more size to the Dolphins’ backfield and could be the bruiser needed in short yardage.

Raheim Sanders – 6’0” and 230 pounds. Sanders is a load. Sanders played last year at the University of South Carolina, where he put up 881 yards and 11 touchdowns. He missed the bulk of the previous season with an injury, but in 2022, he rushed for 1443 yards and 10 touchdowns at Arkansas. At 230 pounds, Sanders would definitely bring a dimension to Miami that they don’t currently have on their roster.

Over the past 10+ years, the running back position has become devalued, but it feels as though the tide is turning. The importance of having a good rushing attack is becoming quite evident. Just look at the teams who faced off in the Conference Championship games. Three out of the four were in the top 10 in rushing (Philadelphia 2nd, Washington 3rd, Buffalo 9th). Kansas City was the outlier at 22nd, but when you have Patrick Mahomes, you do what you do best.

With Achane and Wright, Miami has a good young nucleus in the running back room, but I feel it’s wise to continue backfilling the room with third-day draft picks.