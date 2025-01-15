Dolphins Offseason Priorities: Addressing Key Weaknesses for 2025

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2025 offseason with a solid foundation but evident areas that require significant improvement. Key positions—safety, linebacker, offensive guard, and wide receiver—were problematic throughout the 2024 season. To ensure a more balanced roster for 2025, addressing these needs is essential.

Safety (Strong and Free)

The safety duo of Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland struggled to meet expectations in 2024, and their inconsistencies hurt the Dolphins’ defense. While experienced and often reliable in coverage, Poyer showed signs of slowing down with missed tackles and lapses in positioning. Holland, a young and talented player, did not make the leap many expected, often finding himself out of place in key moments and ultimately regressing.

Opposing offenses frequently targeted the deep middle of the field, exposing Miami’s safeties. Teams like Buffalo and Green Bay capitalized on blown coverages for explosive plays, a glaring weakness the Dolphins must address. Adding depth and potentially drafting a versatile safety who can play both in the box and in deep coverage is critical to shoring up this position group.

Linebacker

While Jordyn Brooks provided a stabilizing presence at linebacker with his tackling and leadership, the Dolphins’ depth at the position left much to be desired. Injuries and inconsistent performances from backups forced the team into unfavorable matchups, particularly against teams with strong rushing attacks and good receiving tight ends.

Re-signing Tyrel Dodson is a no-brainer for Miami. Dodson’s physicality and ability to diagnose plays make him an essential piece moving forward. However, more depth is needed to complement Brooks and Dodson. A versatile linebacker who excels in both run support and pass coverage is critical, especially to counter tight ends and running backs in passing situations. Adding depth would also protect the team from potential injuries that could derail this position group.

Offensive Guard(s)

The Dolphins’ offensive line struggled mightily in 2024, particularly at the guard positions. Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg were inconsistent in both pass protection and run blocking, often leaving Tua Tagovailoa and the others under pressure. The lack of a dominant interior presence also hampered the Dolphins’ ground game, as running lanes were frequently clogged.

The Dolphins’ offensive identity suffered without a reliable line. Addressing the guard position must be a top priority this offseason. Whether through free agency or the draft, adding experienced guards who can provide immediate improvement is crucial. Drafting a young guard with a high upside could also lay the foundation for long-term success.

Big-Bodied Wide Receiver

While Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle came into the year as one of the league’s most dynamic receiving duos, their lack of size limited the Dolphins’ offense. Without a physical presence in the red zone or in contested catch situations, Miami’s passing attack became predictable at times. Many teams constantly ran a two-high safety look, and the inability to get separation and go get jump balls hindered the offense, especially without Tua.

Adding a big-bodied wide receiver who can win 50-50 balls and thrive in the red zone should be a priority. Such a player would complement Hill (possible trade piece) and Waddle’s speed and route-running ability, giving Tua Tagovailoa another reliable weapon. Potential free-agent targets (Tee Higgins) or a mid-round draft pick could fill this void and make Miami’s offense even more dangerous.

Moving Forward

The 2024 season highlighted the importance of addressing these critical weaknesses. With the team already boasting stars like Devon Achane, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jordyn Brooks, improving in areas of need could elevate the Dolphins from a playoff contender to a legitimate championship threat.

There is a need of change in Miami. Safety play must become more consistent, linebacker depth is a must, the guard position requires an overhaul, and the addition of a physical wide receiver could take the offense to the next level.

With a strategic approach in free agency and the draft, the Dolphins can address these issues and build a more well-rounded roster for the 2025 season. The time is now for Miami to capitalize on its potential and turn weaknesses into strengths and, most importantly, for Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel to prove everyone wrong.