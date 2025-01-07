If you’re reading this, then you are like me. Football is one of your passions (or you’re one of my family members). One of my favorite things to do in life is watch football, especially Miami Dolphins football. I’ve been a fan for 40+ years, so I’ve seen it all. I’ve lived through all the “winning of the off seasons,” the 8-8 seasons, the 1-15 season, but this year may have been one of the hardest to stomach.

This season has given me a lot to think about, so I’ll apologize upfront for the inevitable jumping around I’m going to do.

I was at the Dolphins vs. Jets finale Sunday in New York; shoutout to MetLife Takeover. Sitting 21 rows behind Miami’s bench, I got to see up close Tyreek Hill’s pouty 2nd half, sitting on the bench all alone. I got to see Tua standing off to the side most of the game wearing the cold weather poncho and sunglasses (during a night game, mind you). It was frustrating.

I get it. I’m not on the team or in the locker room, so I don’t have firsthand knowledge of what goes on behind the scenes. I’m also not a high-paid professional athlete, but I do consider myself a competitor. When I see this type of behavior from guys who say they are competitors, too, and, more importantly, wear the C on the front of their jersey, it’s disheartening.

I left the game on Sunday night, but I’m not really upset. I was relieved. Glad this season was over. Glad that the Dolphins weren’t headed to Orchard Park next weekend just to get obliterated 52-6 by Josh Allen again. I have to say, that sucks! I don’t want to feel that way. I want it to hurt; I want to feel like I got my guts ripped out because we didn’t make the playoffs, but if the star players on my team aren’t going to feel that way, then why should I? Heck, at least they get paid to be out there; all I do is lose money. I buy merch, I buy tickets to the game, I spend money to travel to a game or two each year. I’m even toying with the idea of a trip to Spain next season to watch them play, but why would I when some of the players on my team seem to care less than I do?

I know this is a rant that I’m sure many others feel. I don’t know what the answer is. In the upcoming weeks and months, we will all play armchair owner, General Manager, and Head Coach. I have no doubt that my zest for this team will return, but I’m going to need some time and some therapeutic writing over the coming days and weeks to feel better. I hope you will be along for the ride.