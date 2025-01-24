The Miami Dolphins fired WR Coach Wes Welker a few weeks ago, and the search for his replacement has been somewhat quiet—that is, until the last 48 hours or so.

On Thursday, Carcel Louis-Jacques reported the Dolphins interviewed former Cowboys WR coach Robert Prince this past week, and now, with Houston firing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik on Friday which came as a surprise to many, another candidate may have just hit the market for the Dolphins.

Per source, the Dolphins interviewed Robert Prince for their open WR coach position Prince has coached the Cowboys wide receivers since 2022 and was in Detroit with current Dolphins QB coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell from 2019-20 — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 23, 2025

Slowik worked with Mike McDaniel in San Francisco and was part of their offensive staff when McDaniel was the run game coordinator. Also, Bobby Slowik’s brother, Ryan Slowik, has been on Miami’s staff since 2022.

Bobby Slowik has been an offensive assistant, offensive passing game specialist, and offensive passing game coordinator since 2019 in San Francisco. In 2023, he was hired to be the Houston Texans offensive coordinator, and he held that role the past two seasons. Last offseason, Slowik was considered for a few head coaching positions but turned down some interviews.

Robert Prince has coached on and off in the NFL since 2004 in a variety of roles. He has been a WR coach for three different teams since 2014. First with the Detroit Lions from 2014-2020, and when the Lions fired their head coach in 2020, Prince became the acting head coach to finish out the season.

In 2021, Prince became the Houston Texans’ wide receiver coach before moving to Dallas, where he has been their wide receiver coach for the past two seasons.

Prince will be 60 in May and has been a coach in college or the NFL since 1989.

It will be interesting to see if Miami chooses an unfamiliar name, Robert Prince, who has no previous ties to Mike McDaniel or the Dolphins’ current offensive coordinator, Frank Smith, or if they turn to Bobby Slowik, whom McDaniel has worked with before in San Francisco.