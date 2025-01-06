A Dysfunctional Family is described as follows:

A family where conflict, misbehavior, and abuse are common and where family members may experience neglect or other trauma.

A Dysfunctional Organization is described as follows:

Miami Dolphins

If there was a poster child for a Dysfunctional Organization, it would be our beloved Miami Dolphins.

Growing up, we used to refer to the Detroit Lions as a Dysfunctional Organization but look how far they have come under the direction of Dan Campbell. Impressive stuff. If only our time would come.

A place where conflict, misbehavior, and abuse are abundant.

From Jeff Ireland & Tony Sparano to Chris Forester & Chad Ochocinco to Richie Incognito & Jonathan Martin to 25 years without a Playoff Victory.

You just can’t make up some of the things that have happened here.

Where fans experience neglect and trauma.

How much longer do we need to wait for things to turn around?

From the looks of things and from Mr. Ross’ statement that both Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel are going to stay on, there is no relief in sight.

And this is more worrisome as we enter the offseason because if you look at the glass-half-full kind, then you would say that we just missed the Playoffs, and with an upgrade here or there mixed in with some luck, we can get back next year.

If you have been around our dysfunction, then you know that this is INSANITY because, as Albert Einstein is often credited with saying:

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

Mr. Ross is bringing back Chris Grier, more so than Mike McDaniel, although I think there are valid doubts about Miami Mike doing the same thing again.

How many more chances does Grier get? What kind of in does he have with Mr. Ross? It’s baffling.

I’m not sure how things change with the same philosophy, mentality, and approach.

So let’s look in the mirror and close out this Chapter …

Despite an outside chance of making the Playoffs yesterday with a little help from the Chiefs, combined with a win that never came against the Jets, the reality is that our 2024 was cooked all season.