Jeremy Fowler of ESPN speaks to multiple NFL executives who make offseason predictions each January. Not all are correct or close, but every now and then some do end up being correct. One unnamed NFL Executive, though, believes Hill’s time in Miami is over, and a division rival will be more than happy to trade for him.

Per Fowler’s Report: “This one is wild. But Hill’s displeasure in Miami is out there after his Week 18 comments, and the Patriots hope to be on the brink of contention soon enough under new coach Mike Vrabel.

In-division trades are not as rare as they were a decade ago. It’s largely about which team offers the best value.

“The Patriots are desperate. They need a guy, that alpha that can be friendly for Drake Maye,” a veteran NFC personnel man said. “And there’s a higher chance of the draft picks [Miami would receive in a trade] being higher than with a contender.”

This is assuming the Patriots can’t satisfy that need via the Bengals’ Tee Higgins or another free agent. But New England hasn’t been a free agency destination for elite pass-catchers in recent years.

After Hill produced his first sub-1,000-yard season since 2019, perhaps a package including a Day 2 pick would get a trade done.”

After the Week 18 loss to the NY Jets, Tyreek, when speaking to the media, questioned if he wanted to be in Miami anymore. And there is audio of Tyreek in the middle of the game taking himself out of the game, and his teammates, specifically Jaylen Waddle, can be heard asking if he was done for the day.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, went on the Pat McAfee show a week or so later to try to clear up the message, but Drew did say he could not speak on Tyreek’s behalf, leading to future belief that Tyreek wants out of South Florida.

Also, in this ESPN prediction report, another NFL Executive believes Miami, as well as the Minnesota Vikings, will take a step back in 2025.

“The Vikings project in league circles as a team that’s here to stay thanks to coach Kevin O’Connell’s leadership and talent on both sides of the ball. But changes are looming in Minnesota. Five top free agents — quarterback Sam Darnold, left tackle Cam Robinson, safety Camryn Bynum, running back Aaron Jones and corner Byron Murphy Jr. — are threats to leave unless the Vikings stop them. Safety Harrison Smith is a candidate to retire.

Winning 13 or 14 games consistently is tough for any coach that doesn’t have Patrick Mahomes. O’Connell just did so twice in three years.

“It’s likely back to the starting line with a quarterback who has played zero NFL snaps and coming off a big knee injury,” an NFL personnel evaluator said of J.J. McCarthy. “I like [McCarthy], but I have no idea what they are getting at this point.”

Another team on the radar here is Miami, which has shown promise and narrowly missed the playoffs but is largely stuck in the middle.”