There are rumblings that Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will get a head coaching position this offseason. On Saturday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that both the Jaguars and Bears are interested, with the Bears already doing “serious homework” on Anthony Weaver.

And if Weaver does get a head coaching gig like expected, I think McDaniel will turn to a close friend to replace him. Robert Saleh.

Regarding Weaver getting a head coaching job, Russini reports: “The Bears are gearing up for their head-coaching search, and a few big names are already on their radar: Vrabel, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and Weaver, the Dolphins’ DC. GM Ryan Poles has been doing serious homework on these candidates, particularly Weaver.

Sources from both the Ravens — where Weaver spent three seasons — and the Dolphins have nothing but praise for his leadership qualities. Currently, the Dolphins rank third in the NFL in total defense — the first time in 22 years they’ve been this high (they ranked third in 2002 as well). Players have a lot of respect for the 44-year-old Weaver, describing him as “high energy,” “emotionally intelligent” and someone who holds players accountable. While we might not have a one-size-fits-all definition of the “leader of men” the Bears say they are looking for, Weaver seems to fit the bill.

Weaver’s coaching career started as a defensive line coach with the Bills, Browns and Texans before he was promoted to Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2020, when Romeo Crennel was promoted to associate head coach. That season didn’t go as planned for Houston, leading to a coaching staff overhaul. But Weaver’s path didn’t stop there. He moved to Baltimore, where he became the defensive line coach and run game coordinator. In 2022, he dropped the run game coordinator title and was promoted to associate head coach. He interviewed for the Commanders’ head-coaching position last year and was considered a finalist. Many people around the league believe this is the year Weaver will land the big job.”

Anthony Weaver has had an outstanding season with the Dolphins through 17 weeks. They head into the Week 18 game with the Jets with the third-ranked defense, so it would be sad to see him go.

But Robert Saleh would step in on day one and, with his track record, do a fantastic job with the core pieces in Miami, such as Chop Robinson, Zach Sieler, Jalen Ramsey, Jordyn Brooks, and Jaelan Phillips.

Was Robert Saleh among the worst head coaches in the NFL the past handful of seasons? Yes.

However, his time as a defensive coordinator with the 49ers was outstanding.

The numbers speak for themselves regarding his time as the defensive coordinator in San Francisco. You can see the growth from his first season to his final season.

2017: 24th in Total Defense

2018: 13th in Total Defense

2019: 2nd in Total Defense

2020: 5th in Total Defense

2021: 3rd in Total Defense

In the 2019 season, Saleh’s defense was sixth in the league in forced turnovers, with 27, and only allowed 281 yards per game. They were also ranked first in pass defense, allowing only 169 yards per game, and had 48 sacks, the fourth-most in the NFL that season. San Francisco went to the Super Bowl that season.

With the Jets, he turned around their defense as well. Walking into a mess of a situation, here is how his defense ranked.

2021: 32nd dead last in Total Defense

2022: 4th in Total Defense

2023: 3rd in Total Defense

I won’t count this year because he was fired early on, and it wouldn’t be fair since he wasn’t there. And yes, he was the head coach of the Jets, but like Brian Flores was here in Miami during his time, Saleh was very hands-on with the defense and was the defacto defensive coordinator even though he was the head coach.

But one thing is for sure: Robert Saleh knows defense. Some guys aren’t head coaches. Buddy Ryan wasn’t. Dave Wannstedt wasn’t. Brian Flores wasn’t. Wade Phillips wasn’t. But they were amazing defensive coordinators for many years in this league.

Saleh is close to Mike McDaniel as both coached together in San Francisco from 2017 to 2020, and it has been reported they are good friends, so McDaniel having someone he trusts and has worked with before on his staff would be a huge plus.

Saleh also knows the division coming from the Jets and being in the AFC East, which is another huge plus.

Since being fired from the Jets in early October, Saleh has been a “consultant” with the Green Bay Packers and Matt LaFleur in an undefined role. However, the NFL coaching carousel will begin on Monday after the regular season ends, and Saleh will not be in line for any head coaching openings. However, he will be a hot name as a defensive coordinator.

I think it would be a no-brainer for Saleh to work for a close friend in McDaniel, stay in the division, and have a chance to stick it to Woody Johnson and the New York Jets, who fired him.

If, for some reason, AnthonyWeaver doesn’t get a head coaching job, he will enter his second year as Miami’s defensive coordinator in 2025. However, it appears Weaver will get one of these open gigs, which is great for him, his family, and his career.

And for the Dolphins, replacing him with someone like Robert Saleh is great for them.