Louis and Chris Ragone join Michael Fink to look back over the past week. There’s many questions we’re left with. We touch on several of those. We identify what we view as issues on the coaching staff. Lots of info covered here.
Finfans discuss the Jets – The Presser – and Tyreek Hill
