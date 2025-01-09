Today on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about the big news in the world of the Miami Dolphins this week. He starts the show by discussing how Reggie McKenzie is interviewing for the Titans general manager job and how Anthony Weaver is interviewing for multiple head coaching positions. This means that if one or both are hired, the Dolphins may be looking at multiple compensation picks coming their way, but how also the situation around Weaver may also cost Miami from hiring Robert Saleh as their next defensive coordinator. Mike dives into all of it. Then, Mike reviews the highlights (or lowlights) from Tuesday’s end-of-season press conference with Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel. He shares his thoughts on what they said and why it was head-scratching. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Mike Florio, Tom Pelissero, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Kim Bokamper, Mike Greenberg, Dan Patrick, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Andy Slater, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Cody Decker, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Arturo Freeman, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Jeff Wilson, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Shawne Merriman, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Joe Fortenbaugh, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST