January 21, 2018. The New England Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 24-20 at Gillette Stadium to win the AFC Championship. January 21, 2018. A date that, until I looked it up, I had completely forgotten about. Now, and for the foreseeable future, this date will live rent-free in my head.

Not because TB12 punched yet another ticket to a Super Bowl.

Not because the sixth most popular football team in The Sunshine State was a quarter away from making a Super Bowl with Blake Bortles (!!!) as its starting quarterback. No, this date has a newfound significance. This date lives rent-free in my head because it’s the last AFC Championship Game played to this point without the Kansas City Chiefs (aka the Thanos of the NFL).

Seven years, seven AFC Championship appearances.

Counting this season’s conference title victory against the Bills (Sorry, Josh), that makes five Super Bowl appearances in six seasons with an opportunity for the Chiefs to make history, bang that stupid drum, and plant that ugly “Red Kingdom” flag high atop Three Peat Mountain. It’s tiresome. It’s infuriating. It’s eye-rolling. It’s every expletive that I used to get in trouble for saying in school but that I can’t type in this article.

I truly despise that the Kansas City Chiefs are en route to yet another Super Bowl victory that they’ll probably win by the slimmest of margins because they seem to be unable to beat a good team decisively. However, as much as I loathe the existence of this Brady-esque dynasty on ‘roids (figuratively), it’s impossible, as a football fan, not to be in awe of what they’re doing. The Chiefs have maintained a standard of excellence that all teams and franchises in every league of every sport are envious of.

Hell, they traded away the NFL’s most explosive athlete and self-proclaimed competitor (eye roll) at the peak of his prime, and they haven’t missed a beat. In fact, they used the picks they got from Miami’s finest to trade up and acquire Trent McDuffie and Rashee Rice. Think about this: They traded the “Cheetah” and drafted a lockdown corner and a “Cheetah in training” to replace him, and they absolutely nailed it. Bravo, Mr. Veach. Bravo.

I had to ask the question: How can the Dolphins dominate like the Chiefs? How can the finest football team that Miami has to offer (no Canes jokes) compete at the highest levels like their counterparts in Kansas City? I’m talking about excellence from the highest levels of ownership, all areas of the coaching staff, and finally to the players who suit up each week and pretend to leave it all on the field because they aren’t really dawgs like Tyreek Hill (Yeah, I’m not letting that one go anytime soon).

I had to ask the question…and I came up with the answer. It hit me hard, like #44 taking down Drake Maye from his blindside. The answer was suddenly so clear.

And the answer is… They can’t. The Chiefs are an anomaly. They have the league’s best quarterback, head coach, and defensive coordinator. They have a general manager who works with his head coach and an owner who allows the process to happen. They are the perfect storm. No fan should expect that level of greatness from their franchise. They should ride the wave while they can and expect to be made fun of and mocked mercilessly when they finally fall off the Championship Peak (Ha Ha Patriots Ha).

No, the Dolphins can’t dominate like the Chiefs…but I’ll let you all in on a little secret… no one else can seem to figure out how to dominate like the Chiefs have either. Sure, the Eagles have maintained their status as a Super Bowl contender, but I’d hardly call them dominant.

If not for a sudden snowy turn of events two weekends ago, Old Man Stafford may very well have pulled a Ram-sized upset and turned Puka Nacua into a four-letter word throughout the greater Philadelphia area. Nick Siriani may have been fired, and we’d be talking about a much larger spread for this year’s Super Bowl. That’s how quickly things happen in the NFL.

What the Dolphins can do, though, is build on what they have. Miami has good, young talent on defense (Chop Robinson, Jaelan Phillips, Zach Seiler) next level speed on offense (Devon Achane, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington), and a solid mix of vets (Jonnu Smith, Jalen Ramsey, Terron Armstead), and an all-time competitive dawg that some team will probably trade a first-round pick for in April (You Know Who).

I know at times, it may feel futile. It may feel impossible. It may even feel like they don’t even compete (Ok, last Cheetah jab), but fear not. There are pieces in place. The potential is high.

The draft is but a few months away, and all it takes is one good draft to change the direction of a franchise. The Chiefs can’t stay at the top forever. Dynasties end, and when it’s over, it happens faster than a snap of the fingers. After all, no team is inevitable.