The NFL Playoffs Have Proven One Thing About the Dolphins’ Current Roster Construction

It’s starting to sound like a broken record, but it’s one the Miami Dolphins can’t afford to ignore anymore. For years, the Dolphins have been told they need to get more physical, particularly in the trenches. Yet, season after season, it remains an area of weakness. If this year’s NFL playoffs have shown us anything, it’s that championship contenders are built on dominant offensive and defensive lines. Hopefully, this is the offseason Chris Grier finally invests in building a physical foundation for the team.

Lessons from the Playoff Teams

The postseason provides a masterclass in what wins when the games matter most: physicality in the trenches. A look at the teams still competing paints a clear picture:

Baltimore Ravens and Derrick Henry’s Physicality

The Ravens leaned on a power run game centered around Derrick Henry. His ability to wear down defenses is complemented by Baltimore’s physical offensive line, which creates consistent running lanes. The Ravens remain competitive not only because of their MVP quarterback but because they dominate the line of scrimmage. Texans/Chiefs: A Tale of Two Trenches

Houston’s run game, led by Joe Mixon and C.J. Stroud’s mobility, has been a revelation. However, their inability to protect Stroud in the pocket highlights how even a great rushing attack isn’t enough without pass protection. They gave up 8 sacks in their loss to the Chiefs, even though they completely dominated this game. The Chiefs were a sign of how a great defensive line can change a game. Eagles and Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia’s acquisition of Saquon Barkley paid immediate dividends. Behind one of the NFL’s most physical offensive lines, Barkley has been able to dominate (2,000 rushing yards), grinding down defenses while keeping Jalen Hurts upright and efficient. The Eagles also feature a defensive line that disrupts opposing quarterbacks and suffocates rushing attacks. The Division Rival Buffalo Bills The Bills are built in the trenches. The Bills are top 15 in both rushing offense and defense and have made life extremely easy for Josh Allen this season, allowing less than one sack per game.

The Dolphins’ Trench Troubles

Miami’s issues in the trenches are nothing new. The offensive line has been a revolving door of injuries and inconsistency; the defensive line lacked interior depth, and the more physical opponents frequently exploited their inability to stop the run.

Even before injuries struck, the offensive line struggled against physical fronts. When key players like Terron Armstead went down, the line became a liability, leaving Tua Tagovailoa and others under constant pressure. The inability to control the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball was a recurring theme all season.

What the Dolphins Must Do This Offseason

Prioritize Offensive Line Upgrades

The Dolphins must invest in both starting talent and depth on the offensive line. A fortified line would protect Tua and open up the running game, giving Miami a more balanced and sustainable offense. With the possibility of Armstead retiring the Dolphins are left with two trusted starters, center Aaron Brewer and tackle Austin Jackson (who often deals with injuries). Rebuild the Interior Defensive Line

With numerous free agents on the interior, Miami must address its lack of depth and physicality on the defensive line. Adding run-stuffers and versatile pass rushers is critical to improving their front-seven play. Giving a compliment to Zach Sieler will really bolster this defensive line, especially with the capability of next season’s edge rushers (Chubb? Phillips, and Chop). Emphasize Physicality in the Run Game

Teams like the Eagles and Ravens have proven how a strong running game can set the tone. Miami needs to commit to a more physical rushing attack, using De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright behind a more cohesive line. Draft and Sign Players with a Physical Identity

Flashy skill players are great, but the Dolphins must target trench players who bring toughness and durability. Smart drafting and strategic free-agent signings are crucial to building a roster that can withstand the grind of a full season.

Conclusion

The playoffs have once again highlighted the importance of dominating the trenches. Teams like the Eagles, Ravens, Chiefs and Bills have laid out the blueprint, relying on physicality to control games. Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ lack of physicality up front has been a glaring weakness, leaving them unable to compete when it matters most.

If Chris Grier and the Dolphins want to take the next step, they need to build from the inside out. Dominating the trenches isn’t just a cliché—it’s a necessity. Miami has the playmakers to be a contender, but without a foundation of physicality, they’ll continue to fall short of their potential.