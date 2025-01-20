The Miami Dolphins have consistently ignored the offensive line, but that is no longer the case! At least that’s what General Manager Chris Grier told us at the end-of-season press conference. Can we believe him? And if we were to believe him, what would that look like? Will he address it in the draft, or will he try to bring in some free agents? And if he can somehow put together an admirable offensive line with quality depth, what would that open up for our offense?

If Chris Grier is smart, he will address our most important positions in the draft. Not only are there some quality guards available this year, but we need to start adding young talent across the offensive line to keep them here on affordable deals for the next few years. We have to stop patching holes with older veterans that we can’t rely on for all 17+ games.

In comparison, the Buffalo Bills have had nearly two full seasons of their offensive line starters playing and finishing the entire season as the same unit. While that level of consistency is actually quite remarkable, it’s also miles apart from what we have with our line.

After addressing the guard position, we need to draft another tackle. This serves two purposes: one, to have a succession plan in place, and two, to have a contingency plan for when the inevitable happens. We can no longer think of offensive line depth as a “nice-to-have.” It must be a priority. This will give Tua the best chance to stay healthy, provide our running game a chance to be a consistent threat, and finally open up our big plays again.

On the free agent side, we need to try to bring in a physical back and a big, dependable receiver. With a great offensive line, we don’t need elite players at these positions. We just need consistent players who can help in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Running backs like Aaron Jones and Najee Harris may sound like no-brainers, but they could be out of our price range. However, players like A.J. Dillon and Trey Sermon could be quality additions to help with our physicality and short-yardage issues. Dillon is 26 years old, weighs 246 lbs, and is a dependable vet. Sermon is 25 years old, weighs 200 lbs, and is another quality back who could be a great change-of-pace runner for us.

There are also many options at receiver. Without naming the top free agents who are likely out of our price range, we could still do well with someone like D.J. Chark, who is 6’3”, 28 years old, and has great hands. Or perhaps Zay Jones, who is 6’2”, 29 years old, and 200 lbs. Both are a little older, but with our focus on bringing in youth and depth to the offensive line, these types of players might be the best option.

Having a balance of youth and dependability on the foundational pieces of the team, alongside experience at the skill positions, is the recipe for success. That’s the approach of all the top teams right now, and it’s the exact reason why we crash and burn every year when we need to be at our best.