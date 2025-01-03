Tua’s absense in the Browns game came as a suprise to us, and Huntley, even with a slow start, upped his game for the win. Scott and Alex talk about the game, but are more focused on the future. The primary topics are more on Grier, the Pro Bowl / all pro selections and the whiffs that would have made us a Superbowl contender, instead of a perpetual mediocre team. The Jets are a train wreck and we predict what will happen in this game, regardless of wether it’s Tua or Huntley behind center. Will the Dolphins make the playoffs this year??? One cool thing makes some fun recommendations in SoCal, and on an upcoming new podcast.