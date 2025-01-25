A lot of what happens within the lines of play on the football field is a direct result of what is seen outside of them. On the sidelines, the head coach sets the tone for the team’s image. From how he carries himself to how he is attired, all coaches, but especially the head coach, need to project the image the organization wants to convey.

The coach needs to dress in a way that makes his organization proud while maintaining his independent personality. Don Shula always maintained a sense of decorum. His aqua & orange sweaters, his slacks, polo shirts, etc., always gave him and the organization a distinctive, classy look.

The Dolphins would be better served if they returned to the standard set by coach Shula. This would send an unmistakable signal to the team that sloppiness will not be tolerated. I recently spoke with a former University of Massachusetts teammate of Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier. He first mentioned the look on the Dolphins’ sidelines and how it must be improved.

His point was that discipline on the sidelines would lead to a more disciplined football team. For the Dolphins to progress from a non-contender to a more serious status, they could start by sharpening their image. For most observers, the sideline is the franchise’s visual face, where the team and the fans connect. The fan base, which is hungering for a winner, would embrace this, and the players would respond to it.

Teams spend millions of dollars on sports psychologists to get the most out of their players. The answer may lie closer than many believe. Right there on the sidelines, the image leads to substance.