Today on the SameOldDolphins Show, Mike is filling in for Josh, and Aaron and Mike discuss all of the big Dolphins news in the lead-up to this huge Week 18 game vs the NY Jets. They talk about Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback, whether he has a long-term future in Miami as Tua’s primary backup quarterback, and whether he can have another performance like last week vs. Cleveland and lead Miami to a win. The guys give their #ONEHOTTAKE and prediction on if Miami beats the Jets, and if they will make the playoffs. This episode of the SameOldDolphins Show includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

