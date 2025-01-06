The Miami Dolphins’ painful season finally came to an end on Sunday. After battling back from a 2-6 start to keep their playoff hopes alive into the final week, Miami turned in arguably its worst performance of the season, losing to a spiraling Jets team 32-20.

The Dolphins weren’t going to the playoffs even if they beat the Jets because Denver curb-stomped Kansas City’s backups, but it was a brutal effort either way.

There’s a lot of blame to go around for Miami’s rough season. The head coach, general manager, various assistant coaches, and individual players deserve a share of the blame. Hard questions must be asked about each person’s future.

However, the most important difficult question of the offseason must be asked of a player who didn’t suit up on Sunday — Tua Tagovailoa.

One season after signing a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension with $167.1 million guaranteed, Tagovailoa played in just 11 games due to an early season concussion forcing him to miss four games and late-season hip injury forcing him to miss the final two.

A big reason Tua received an extension — which officially anointed him the team’s franchise QB — is because he played all 17 games in 2023. Unfortunately, 2024 was further proof that Tua’s injury history is too much to overcome.

Because of Tua’s extensive injury history and how it forces the Miami Dolphins to play offense, it’s time to start looking for a different quarterback of the future this offseason, even if the Dolphins are unlikely to find one.

Why Tua’s Injury History Is Unique

Quarterbacks get hurt — it happens.

Joe Burrow, an undoubtedly elite quarterback drafted in 2020, has suffered two season-ending injuries since entering the league. Burrow has missed 14 starts due to injury, which is only one less than Tua’s 15.

People don’t call Burrow an injury-prone quarterback, so what’s the problem? Well, there’s a few. For starters, Burrow has taken significantly more hits than Tua.

Among 55 quarterbacks who have thrown at least 500 passes since 2020, Tua has the third-lowest hit percentage at 9.4, while Burrow ranks 20th at 15.9 percent.

The numbers get even more stark when you look at overall hits that are not weighted against snaps. According to PFF, Tua has been hit 210 times since 2020, while Burrow has been hit 452 times during that same time. Tua has been hit fewer times than Tom Brady (211) since 2020, and Brady hasn’t taken a snap in two full seasons.

What do these numbers tell us? Despite being one of the least-hit quarterbacks in the entire NFL, Tua is still getting hurt more than pretty much any other starting quarterback. Burrow is getting tee’d off on — partly because of his play style and poor offensive line play — and has missed one less game due to injury.

Tua is a uniquely fragile quarterback.

Here’s a list of Tua’s injuries going back to college: two ankle surgeries, an inguinal hip strain, a chest/rib fracture, a hand fracture, three separate documented concussions, and whatever the hip injury that caused him to miss the final two games of this season.

Since entering the league, Tua has averaged 12.8 starts per season. He only started 10 games as a rookie, partly because Brian Flores didn’t like him. However, Tua still missed a game with an injury that season after becoming the starter.

The other reason Tua catches more flack for his injuries is the timing. He missed the final few games of the 2022 season due to a concussion, leaving Skylar Thompson to start the team’s playoff game in Buffalo. And we’ve already covered what happened at the end of this season.

The most frustrating part is that I can’t blame Tua for his poor injury luck. Yes, he should’ve slid in Week 2 vs. Buffalo this season. However, that was an incredibly routine hit, but medical research says once you get one concussion, you’re more likely to get another.

It’s not Tua’s fault that he’s injury-prone. He failed to protect himself in that moment, and he deserves some blame for that, but blaming players for injuries is a slippery slope that I’m not willing to go down.

Saying Tua isn’t “tough” is just ridiculous. He’s returned from being stretched off the field and could’ve retired after another concussion this season, but he didn’t. Being frustrated with his injury history is fine but don’t let that leak into a critique about his football character.

The other frustrating part is that it’s not the Dolphins’ fault, either. No team in the NFL has built its offense to protect a quarterback more than Miami.

Since Mike McDaniel was hired in 2022, no team has gotten the ball out of its hand faster, and Tua has only scrambled 33 times, which is good for 32nd among qualified QBs in that span. He’s not asked to sit in the pocket, take hits, or extend the play with his legs.

It’s also fair to mention that Miami’s investment in high-quality pass catchers allowed Tua to get the ball faster than anyone else.

Could the team have signed better guards? Absolutely. I’m not saying the Dolphins haven’t made team-building mistakes around Tua. But acting like the overall vision wasn’t to protect Tua and that Miami didn’t execute against that vision is disingenuous.

Playing This Way Isn’t Sustainable

Let’s move beyond the obvious “availability is the best ability.” Tua’s injury history is a problem whether he’s actually playing or not. Because Tua is a uniquely fragile quarterback, the Dolphins are forced to employ a uniquely fragile passing game.

This season, Tua had the shortest time to throw and the lowest intended air yards, according to NextGenStats. The low intended air yards were a product of teams playing deep to prevent Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle from running by them.

People will make noodle-arm jokes, but Tua’s ability to take what the defense gives him and not force the ball downfield to Hill and Waddle was a positive aspect of his development this season.

Still, the Dolphins’ entire scheme is built of running intermediate in-breakers. Running them with Hill and Waddle allowed them to push the ball down the field, utilize Tua’s phenomenal anticipation, and protect the offensive line from giving up pressures.

Here’s a look at Tua’s heat map for all of his throws since 2022. The box size indicates the volume of attempts, and the number is the completion percentage. See where all the targets are? Well, defenses can see this, too, and the good ones started taking it away.

It’s easier said than done because it requires great back-seven play, which not every team has, but the good ones certainly do. Miami doesn’t actually have a real passing game. If you’re a member of Film Twitter, I’ll sum it up differently: the Dolphins’ offense isn’t “honorable.”

So many of their routes are just running into open space, putting the onus on Tua and the receivers to make adjustments on the fly and be on the same page.

The Dolphins use a lot of motion and formations to give the appearance of different looks, but it’s all dress up for the same stuff: Ball is snapped, receivers run to open space, Tua threads a middle of the field window — rinse, repeat.

How many corner routes does Miami run? What about all the full-field crossing routes the Shanahan offense is known for? Under center play-action game? Nope, not a part of the offense, either. The Dolphins’ passing game has one pitch — a fastball, and that’s it.

Those other routes require a quarterback to sit in the pocket and deliver the ball, leading to more hits. Jared Goff and the Lions throw the most dig routes in the NFL, and they can do that because their offensive line is excellent and because Goff is durable. Say what you want about him, but he takes some shots to deliver those long-developing passes.

Many national film analysts will say those routes and concepts aren’t in the offense because Tua can’t execute them, and I would understand where they’re coming from, even if I disagree on some points.

However, we can’t even start to debate whether Tua could succeed in different circumstances because I don’t think he’d be healthy long enough to find out.

The Dolphins can’t steal something the Lions are doing to get Jameson Williams open down the field because Tua holding the ball long enough to give a deep-route concept time to open up could lead to a hit that would end his season.

Miami doesn’t have to become the Lions, and Tua doesn’t have to become Goff. They just need to find a few changeups in the passing game that go beyond maximizing quick release time and receiver speed.

The common pushback is “build a better offensive line so Tua never gets hit.” While the Dolphins should absolutely invest in the offensive line, as we covered above, Tua isn’t taking hits now and is still getting hurt.

So, Miami’s passing game is just kinda stuck in neutral.

Where Do They Go From Here?

There are no easy answers for the Dolphins.

Although Tua’s injury history and physical limitations are a problem, he’s still a good NFL quarterback when on the field. Rank him wherever you want; the Dolphins are a good team when he plays. Elite? That’s a whole other article.

The grass isn’t always greener, and I fear that’s where Miami sits. Upgrading Tua this offseason feels almost impossible.

The 2024 quarterback draft class is not good, and the Dolphins are out of reach of the best options anyway: Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe declared after a dreadful end to his season, and Penn State’s Drew Allar and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier are likely returning to school.

It’s hard to imagine Sam Darnold getting away from the Vikings in free agency. Russell Wilson might get away from Pittsburgh, but he’s not better than Tua and is too old to be a long-term option. Outside of that, you’re falling into backup territory or praying a young star forces their way out via trade.

So, while I don’t believe the Dolphins will find a quarterback better than Tua this offseason, they have to start trying. It’s time to start throwing darts at the board and see what sticks.

And, no, I don’t mean spending another seventh-round pick on a Skylar Thompson clone or picking up another Tyler Huntley off a practice squad. I mean investing real money and potentially draft picks into passers with genuine upside.

A Justin Fields reclamation project is worth looking at. Maybe the Vikings are willing to move off J.J. McCarthy and stick with Darnold. Calling on Will Levis and Anthony Richardson makes sense. If you can get someone like Milroe in the second or third round, that’s worth considering.

None of those options are ideal, and several are highly unlikely. But whatever the Dolphins do, they can’t do nothing.

Relying on Tua to be the long-term answer at the position is no longer a viable option, and I’m saying that independently of his play on the field. He’s just too fragile to rely upon. It sucks. It’s unlucky. It’s come with horrible timing.

But it’s reality, and it’s time for the Dolphins to accept it.