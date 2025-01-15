Kicker Jason Sanders of the Miami Dolphins has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December and January. That’s back-to-back picks for the second time in Sanders’ career, and the fifth time he has been selected. He is only the fourth AFC player ever to get back-to-back nominations in the same season, and the only player ever to receive two back-to-backs in his career.

Before the season, the Dolphins were +2500 to win the Super Bowl. They were hardly favorites, but fans had reason to expect some decent performances and a reasonable season. That isn’t how it panned out, finishing second in the AFC East and eventually losing their wildcard playoff game 26-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Although to be fair, the Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl, with pre-season odds of +500.

Before the Chiefs game, many fans were still reeling from the Tyreek Hill press conference following the team’s season-ending game against the New York Jets. While being interviewed, the wide receiver said that although it had been great playing for the Dolphins, he had to do what was best for his career. Since then, general manager Chris Grier has said he had positive talks with Hill, stating that he had not asked for a trade. Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus has also said, since the spat, that they were just the words of a frustrated competitor and that his client is fully committed to the Dolphins. Hill played in the proceeding playoff match, scoring one touchdown but only managing 62 yards of passes.

Hill, generally, has had a season to forget, by his standards. During the season, he only made 81 catches for 959 yards and scored 6 touchdowns after playing all 17 games. However, according to his agent, there was a reason for this apparent failure – Hill broke his wrist during a practice session with the Washington Commanders and, despite being told he needed season-ending surgery, he played through the injury.

Rosenhaus, however, went on to say that he wasn’t sure whether Hill would be at the Dolphins next season, stating that he hadn’t had that particular conversation with his client and didn’t want to put words in Hill’s mouth.

While Hill has had a season to forget, one player that has shone has been Jason Sanders. The NFL recently announced that he was their pick as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December and January. The two months were combined because the regular season only saw a handful of games played in January. The kicker also picked up the accolade for November, meaning he has won it back-to-back for the second time in his career. No other player has done so twice and only four players have ever won back-to-back picks in the same season. He also won the award in October and November 2020, as well as in December 2019.

Sanders had a 100% conversion rate, scoring 15 field goals from 15 attempts. Five of those came from 50 years or more, and he also picked up six of eight extra points. His total field goals and 50-yarders were the most in the NFL during the period. Week 16 was one of Sanders’s best games of his career.

He scored five of five field goal attempts, meaning he single-handedly tied the entire 49ers team for points that day and outscored five teams during the same game week. During the same game, he reached 800 points over his career and is only the third Dolphins player to reach that milestone. This season, Sanders scored 27 consecutive field goals, giving him the longest streak in the NFL, and was the only kicker to make at least one field goal in every single game of the season.

Sanders ended the season with a 90.2% field goal ratio and 92.9% conversion rate for extra points. Although it was an excellent season, the kicker was not picked for the AFC Pro Bowl roster. This isn’t the star’s only exceptional season, though. In 2020 he finished with a 92.3% field goal conversion rate, albeit with one fewer goal scored, and a perfect 100% record for extra points.