Jason Sanders, the Miami Dolphins kicker, has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for the months of December and January. This marks a significant achievement for Sanders, as he received the prestigious award for the fifth time in his career. Not only is this a testament to his consistency and exceptional performance, but it also highlights his ability to maintain peak form even in the latter stages of the season. Sanders’ recognition is made even more impressive by the fact that this marks the second consecutive month he has earned the honor, an achievement few players in NFL history can claim.

Sanders's success has brought a level of consistency to the Dolphins' special teams unit that has helped the team in tight contests throughout the season. While the team faced challenges in other areas, Sanders' pinpoint accuracy and ability to deliver when it counted the most helped keep the Dolphins competitive in several close games. Many are likely to note Sanders as one of the most reliable and consistent kickers in the league.

Sanders’s recent success also makes him one of the most decorated players in NFL history. With this latest accolade, he has now earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month award five times, placing him among an elite group of just seven players in NFL history to have achieved this feat. What’s even more remarkable is that Sanders is only one of four players in the AFC to have earned the award five times. This ongoing excellence in special teams sets him apart and firmly establishes him as one of the league’s premier kickers.

One of the defining moments of Sanders’ campaign came when the Miami Dolphins won over the New York Jets during week 14. With only seven seconds remaining in the game, Sanders nailed a 52-yard field goal to send the contest into overtime. This clutch performance was the second time this season he had made a game-tying or game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter, further solidifying his reputation for stepping up when it matters most. It also marked the 10th such game-winning or game-tying field goal of his career, showcasing his knack for coming through in crunch-time situations.

Sanders’ path to becoming a five-time AFC Special Teams Player of the Month was highlighted by a series of standout performances during December and January. Throughout this span, Sanders successfully converted 15 of his 15 field-goal attempts, maintaining a perfect record. His precision was particularly remarkable from long range, as he made five field goals from over 50 yards—leading the NFL in both categories during this period. In addition to his flawless field-goal percentage, Sanders made six of eight extra-point attempts, contributing a total of 51 points for the Dolphins. These statistics speak to his ability to remain composed under pressure and perform consistently at the highest level.

However, it wasn’t just his game-winning kicks that garnered attention. Sanders delivered an exceptional performance in Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers, leading to another win. In what was arguably one of the best outings of his career, Sanders converted all five of his field-goal attempts, including a 54-yarder, and added two extra points to finish the game with 17 total points. In fact, his 17 points in the contest not only tied the 49ers’ total but also outscored five other NFL teams in Week 16. His ability to deliver under pressure allowed the Dolphins to stay competitive throughout the game, even as other areas of the team struggled.

That Week 16 game also saw Sanders hit two significant career milestones. He became the third player in Dolphins history to reach 800 career points, doing so in just 114 games, making him the fastest to reach that mark in franchise history. Sanders also set a new franchise record for consecutive field goals made, surpassing 22 consecutive successful attempts—a streak that began in Week 8. By the end of the season, Sanders had extended his streak to 27 consecutive field goals without a miss, the longest active streak in the NFL at the time.

For the 2024 season, Sanders finished with 37 successful field goals out of 41 attempts, a remarkable 90.2% accuracy rate. His 37 field goals ranked fourth in the NFL and the second-most in Dolphins franchise history. Along with that, Sanders made 26 of 28 extra points for a total of 137 points, which ranked eighth in the NFL and third in Dolphins history.

His exceptional performance throughout the season also included setting a new franchise record for most 50-plus yard field goals in a single season, with 12, and he is currently on an active streak of nine consecutive successful 50-yard-plus kicks. This streak is the longest in the NFL and the second-longest in franchise history, just behind his own record of 10 straight 50-yard kicks set in 2019 and 2020.