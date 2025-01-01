The Miami Dolphins have placed starting right tackle Kendall Lamm on IR. His 2024 season is now over, and his career may be over as well, as he was talking about retirement this past offseason.

Roster Moves | We have signed T Braeden Daniels to the active roster off Dallas’ practice squad and placed T Kendall Lamm on the injured reserve list. pic.twitter.com/aWnF8bcGfT — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 1, 2025

The Dolphins signed Braeden Daniels, an OT off the Cowboys practice squad, to replace him. Daniels has never played in an NFL game before. He has been on the rosters of the Commanders, Texans, Chargers, Eagles, and Cowboys.

Daniels was a 4th round pick by Washington in 2023.

This means that, with the injury to Terron Armstead in Week 18, with Tyler Huntley as quarterback, he will be behind Patrick Paul at one tackle and Jackson Carman.

In 2023, Lamm had one of his most productive NFL seasons since entering the league in 2015. He started 8 of 17 games for the Miami Dolphins, filling in at left tackle for Terron Armstead.

Since entering the NFL, Lamm has bounced around from Houston, Tennessee, Cleveland, and now Miami.

The Dolphins have a chance to make the playoffs with a win over the NY Jets on Sunday and a Denver Broncos loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was announced on Wednesday that Kansas City will start Carson Wentz at quarterback and rest many starters.

This game vs the Jets will now be an uphill battle for the Dolphins as they are missing many key players in this game.