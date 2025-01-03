In no surprise, if you read this website, Mike McDaniel confirmed on Friday morning that Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that Tua is very unlikely to play vs the Jets on Sunday. As I have stated since early this week, the Dolphins have shut down Tua for the remainder of the 2024 season (which only extends if Miami sneaks into the playoffs). But even if Miami does make the playoffs, Tua will not play in the playoff game.

The hip injury is more serious than they are letting on, and you factor in both Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead are out with injuries; they don’t want to risk a quarterback with a hip injury who has limited mobility behind a poor pass-blocking offensive line. Another hit to the hip may risk Tua’s 2025 season and playing for the Dolphins.

Dolphins plan to start QB Snoop Huntley vs. Jets. Tua Tagovailoa “very unlikely” to play with hip injury, HC Mike McDaniel tells reporters. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 3, 2025

As I stated on Monday, the Dolphins have been dropping hints that Tua’s season is over.

McDaniel, after the game on Sunday, said: “Surgery is not currently on the table. I mean, aren’t you talking about next year? It’s hard to forecast next year. C’mon – calendar joke? Like I said, we had reasonable, hopeful expectations for his body, and he absolutely had the same expectations. So, to even begin to forecast this next week is difficult because we were waiting until the last hour. Ultimately, he is super important to our team. It was not ideal in any way, shape, or form to have a game like this and not have him available, but it was also, from a medical perspective, not an option for him to play. We’ll be hopeful for that as we progress. I can’t even lean one way or the other really. We’ll see what the world has in store for us.”