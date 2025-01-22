Mel Kiper of ESPN released his first Mock Draft of the year, and with the 13th overall pick he has Miami addressing the defense.

Round 1, Pick #13: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

“No college defense has ever had three players go this early in the same year, per ESPN Research, but Starks could join the early run on Bulldogs. He closes well and makes plays on the ball. With 67 tackles this season, he works well in space. And he’s versatile, lining up as a traditional safety and over the slot. Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer — the Dolphins’ starting safeties — are both free agents this offseason, so Miami could certainly address the back end here. An offensive or defensive line upgrade could also be the move, though.”