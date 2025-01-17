MADRID, SPAIN — Jan. 17, 2025 — The National Football League today announced that the Miami Dolphins will play as the designated team in the historic first-ever regular season game in Spain, as part of the 2025 International Games.

The 2025 NFL Madrid game will take place at the iconic Bernabéu Stadium, home to Spanish soccer team Real Madrid C.F, in partnership with the city of Madrid and Comunidad de Madrid.

“The exciting first-ever game in Spain underlines the NFL’s continued commitment to expanding its global footprint and reaching new audiences across the world,” said Head of Europe and APAC at the NFL Brett Gosper. “The Miami Dolphins playing at the Bernabéu Stadium, home to Real Madrid C.F., showcases the global appeal of the league and of our sport, in what promises to be a historic moment.”

“We are thrilled to play the NFL’s inaugural game in Spain, a country of rich history, tradition and passion and home to a vibrant Dolphins fanbase,” said Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel. “There is a hunger for football in this market, and we are proud to join with the NFL in growing the game internationally while engaging with old and new fans alike. With the unique synergy between Miami and Madrid, we believe this is only the beginning for us in this incredible region and we look forward to bringing the excitement and community of Dolphins football to Spain in 2025 and beyond.”

“This partnership with the NFL will bring one of the world’s most prestigious sporting competitions to the Santiago Bernabéu, a stadium which has welcomed millions of passionate fans from around the globe to enjoy incredible sporting experiences,” said Real Madrid Institutional Relations Director Emilio Butragueño.

The Dolphins’ opponent, along with game date and kickoff time, will be announced when the full 2025 NFL schedule is revealed this spring.

Beyond the NFL’s first-ever international game in-market, the league is committed to growing the game at every level in Spain engaging with fans year-round through partners, programs and initiatives.

The Dolphins, alongside the Chicago Bears, hold marketing rights in Spain as part of the league’s Global Markets Program — an initiative that awards NFL clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events and commercial opportunities.

NFL Flag — the NFL’s official program for non-contact football — was recently launched in Spain in 2024 with the Federación Española de Fútbol Americano (FEFA), showcasing the league’s efforts to increase participation and inspire the next generation as flag football heads toward its debut as an Olympic sport at LA28.

From 2025 the NFL can schedule up to eight league-operated regular season games internationally.

The NFL will play two regular season games in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the U.S. — featuring the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns as designated teams.

The league will also host one game in Berlin, Germany at the Olympic Stadium Berlin, with the Indianapolis Colts as the designated team.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium in London to operate a home game, their 14th in the city, as part of their multi-year commitment to playing a game in the U.K.

Fifty-five regular season NFL games have been played around the world throughout the league’s history, with London, Munich, Frankfurt, São Paulo, Mexico City and Toronto all hosting games to date.

The Dolphins have played in seven regular season games internationally, including London (five), Frankfurt (one) and Toronto (one).

Fans can register for information around the 2025 NFL Madrid game here: nfl.com/madrid.