The NFL has announced that the Miami Dolphins will serve as the home team for the league’s inaugural regular-season game in Madrid, Spain. The matchup will occur in November 2025 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, home to soccer powerhouse Real Madrid. This will be the Dolphins’ sixth international game since 2007, adding Spain to a list that includes outings in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada.

The Madrid game adds a fresh chapter to the Dolphins’ history in the NFL International Series. Despite their storied history on the gridiron, Miami has struggled in recent international appearances, losing its last four, including a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany during the 2023 season.

Planning for the fixture is already in motion, with ticket and hospitality packages available through On Location. These packages include options such as VIP seating, guided tours, and even roundtrip airfare. Priority Access deposits are being accepted now for fans wanting to secure the best seats for American football’s arrival in Madrid.

Sports Betting Takes Center Stage for the Madrid Game

The 2025 NFL game in Madrid is poised to be a landmark event for sports betting fans. With the increasing integration of betting into the fan experience, this matchup between the Miami Dolphins and a yet-to-be-named opponent will bring fresh opportunities for wagers tailored to an international stage.

Sportsbooks such as Fanatics Sportsbook are expected to offer a wide range of options, from traditional bets on point spreads and totals to innovative prop bets centered on player stats and unique game scenarios. International games often bring unpredictable dynamics, which could make betting lines particularly intriguing. Bettors might explore options like over/under bets for passing yards, touchdown totals, or even wagers on how teams adapt to the unique playing environment of Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

The Madrid game will also likely highlight in-game betting opportunities, where fans can adjust their wagers as the action unfolds. This interactive approach has gained popularity among fans, offering a way to stay engaged throughout the game. For those unable to attend in person, online platforms will provide an easy way to follow the action and participate in the betting excitement.

Expanding NFL’s Footprint in Spain

The Dolphins were a natural choice for Madrid’s debut regular-season game due to their existing marketing rights in Spain, granted under the NFL’s global markets program. This program seeks to better connect NFL franchises to international audiences through tailored market initiatives. Alongside the Chicago Bears, Miami is one of two NFL teams with exclusive branding rights in Spain.

The opponent for the 2025 game will remain under wraps until the full league schedule is unveiled in May, but the Santiago Bernabéu promises to provide an iconic setting for the matchup. Known worldwide as the home of Real Madrid, the venerable stadium boasts a retractable field system, making the transition from soccer to football seamless.

A Continued Push for International Games

The NFL’s commitment to expanding its international outreach has been evident in recent seasons. In 2024, the league hosted five international games in four countries, including its first-ever contest in Brazil. In 2025, the NFL anticipates expanding the series to eight matchups, which will include returning venues like London and Berlin and possibly a first fixture in Ireland.

Miami’s November game in Madrid will be one of these eight contests. The Atlanta Falcons’ neutral-site 17th game made headlines in past seasons, but the Dolphins now get their turn to reinforce their brand globally.

Historical Context for the Dolphins

Only a handful of teams actively seek multiple international appearances, but Miami remains a staple of the NFL’s global push. In total, this will be the Dolphins’ fourth time playing in a new international market. Beyond Spain, Miami has previously competed in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada.

The Dolphins’ international games have delivered mixed results on the field. The team’s all-time international record has been hampered by a lack of offensive production in these fixtures, which is a shared difficulty among most NFL squads playing abroad. Offensively, international games have typically resulted in scoring dips, with teams averaging slightly fewer points compared to regular-season games stateside.

Building Fan Engagement Across Southern Europe

Madrid supports the NFL’s goal of engaging passionate fans in Southern Europe. The Dolphins’ growing base in Spain played a large role in selecting Madrid as the venue for this historic matchup. Fan registration is now live on the NFL’s website for those who want updates on the game as the event date approaches.

The NFL’s strategy of rewarding markets with teams tailored to local interests has fueled consistent interest abroad. Miami, with its flashy offense and star power, brings an approachable brand for Spain’s soccer-savvy fanbase.

As the NFL looks to grow its International Series further, this game in Spain represents another calculated effort to strengthen the league’s presence in underexplored territories. Fans attending the game in Madrid will also gain access to hospitality packages that blend the NFL game-day experience with tailored Spanish cultural elements.