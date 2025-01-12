In the week following the dreaded “Black Monday,” coaches and teams have been conducting interviews to fill their vacancies. The league’s top assistants are looking to find promotions, and while the Dolphins had a lackluster season, the coaching carousel is chock full of current and former Miami coaches.

Current Dolphins with Interviews Elsewhere

Current Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver has been a hot name as of late. In 2024, Weaver led Miami to the fourth-best defense in terms of yards per game. Now, he has interviews with the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears for their Head Coach vacancies.

Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell also has an interview. Bevell was in Cleveland on Thursday to talk to the Browns about their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Along with the aforementioned current Dolphins, a few high-profile names in the 2025 coaching cycle coached in Miami years ago.

Former Dolphins Coaches in the Carousel

The name that has garnered the most attention (for two offseasons now) is Ben Johnson. Johnson is currently the offensive coordinator under former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell for the Detroit Lions.

Before Johnson made his way North, he spent seven seasons in Miami under head coaches Joe Philbin and Adam Gase. Following the Gase’s 2019 firing, Johnson joined the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia and aforementioned offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who now calls Miami home. Johnson continued to be promoted, being named offensive coordinator in 2022.

Johnson’s potential hiring means that he would have to build his staff, which could be comprised of other former Dolphins. Coaches such as Joe Philbin (Raiders OL Coach), Darren Rizzi (former Saints interim HC), and Lou Anarumo (former Bengals DC) are all out of jobs and were on the 2015 Dolphins staff with Johnson. Each of those coaches is likely on the move regardless, and there are more names to watch within the carousel.

A homecoming for Rizzi and Anarumo is a slim possibility, as Miami recently announced the firing of special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, and could be in the defensive coordinator market if Anthony Weaver walks away.

A few other former Dolphins have interviewed for potential promotions. Miami’s former head coach, Brian Flores, and defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, have been requested for head coaching interviews. Graham will also be interviewed for the Bengals defensive coordinator opening, which was last filled by the aforementioned Anarumo.

A Different Lens

Each interview and vacancy tells the story of the Dolphins’ past, as well as one of an alternate reality. Could Ben Johnson and Dan Campbell have become a dynamic duo in Miami? Will Anarumo, Rizzi, and Philbin now follow Johnson and re-create a star-studded 2015 staff? Will Brian Flores and Patrick Graham find promotions or even link back up in a new home?

All are interesting hypotheticals and bring a blast from the Miami Dolphins’ past. Now, they will likely be a part of another team’s future, bringing hope to a new franchise. As the next few weeks and months unfold, we will begin to see the formation of staff, some of which will undoubtedly include those who used to call Miami home.