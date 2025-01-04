The Miami Dolphins enter their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets with slim playoff hopes after a disappointing 8-8 season. Despite a strong start and moments of promise, inconsistency, injuries, and missed opportunities have left the team needing a win and help from other results to reach the postseason. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains sidelined with a hip injury, leaving Tyler Huntley to lead the offense. The Dolphins must execute a near-flawless game plan to defeat the Jets and keep their playoff dreams alive.

Keys to Victory for the Dolphins

1. Establish the Run Game

The Dolphins have been incapable of doing this this season. With Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback, the Dolphins need a dominant ground game to control the tempo and open up play-action opportunities. A Jets defense is much better than that of the Browns (although they are dealing with numerous injuries). Running backs De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert will be key. Achane’s explosive playmaking ability, particularly his knack for breaking off long runs, can keep the Jets’ defense on its heels. Additionally, fullback Alec Ingold’s blocking and versatility in short-yardage situations will play a critical role in sustaining drives.

2. Protect the Quarterback

The Dolphins’ offensive line, anchored by Terron Armstead, must deliver its best performance of the season. The Jets boast a strong pass rush, led by Quinnen Williams (questionable)and Michael Clemons, so neutralizing their impact will be crucial. Huntley thrives when given time to use his mobility and scan for open receivers, and this game will depend on his ability to stay upright and avoid costly turnovers.

3. Defensive Pressure and Takeaways

The Dolphins’ defense, led by Zach Siler and Jordyn Brooks, must dominate the trenches and force the Jets into predictable passing situations. Safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be key in shutting down Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams the Jets’ most dangerous weapons. Forcing turnovers has been a weak spot for Miami all season, but this is the week they need to deliver. A big play from Holland or Ramsey could be the difference in a low-scoring game.

4. Special Teams Excellence

Field position could dictate the game’s outcome, making the contributions of punter Jake Bailey and kicker Jason Sanders even more significant. Sanders has struggled with consistency this season, but he must come through in clutch situations. Additionally, the Dolphins punt and kickoff return units could play a larger role. The Jet’s punt a lot and Miami could continue to give Tyreek Hill return opportunities. A big return could give Miami a much-needed momentum boost.

Key Players to Watch

Tyler Huntley (QB): Huntley’s ability to manage the offense, avoid mistakes, and make plays with his legs will be critical.

Huntley’s ability to manage the offense, avoid mistakes, and make plays with his legs will be critical. De’Von Achane (RB): Achane’s speed and ability to make defenders miss could be Miami’s biggest offensive weapon.

Achane’s speed and ability to make defenders miss could be Miami’s biggest offensive weapon. Zach Sieler (DT): Wilkins needs to set the tone up front, both in stuffing the run and pressuring the quarterback.

Wilkins needs to set the tone up front, both in stuffing the run and pressuring the quarterback. Jevon Holland (S): Holland’s instincts and ball-hawking ability could swing the game in Miami’s favor.

Holland’s instincts and ball-hawking ability could swing the game in Miami’s favor. Jason Sanders (K): Sanders must step up and deliver in what could be a tightly contested, low-scoring game.

Sanders must step up and deliver in what could be a tightly contested, low-scoring game. Tyreek Hill (WR): Huntley and Hill had a great connection last week and look to build upon it this week against the Jets secondary that has no Sauce Gardner.

Huntley and Hill had a great connection last week and look to build upon it this week against the Jets secondary that has no Sauce Gardner. On top of these players, I would like to see the Dolphins give Jaylen Wright and Safety Patrick McMorris some extra opportunities. Also, look out for the Dolphins on expiring contracts to prove their worth to the team’s future (Tyrel Dodson, Benito Jones, R

If the Dolphins can execute in these areas and capitalize on their opportunities, they can end the regular season on a high note and keep their playoff hopes alive.