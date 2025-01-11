The 2024 regular season has come and gone as our Miami Dolphins closed the year, losing to a down-and-out Jets team in Metlife, securing a losing record at 8-9. Head Coach Mike McDaniel and company had one last chance to keep the season alive and make a push for the playoffs, but ultimately, it came up short, as that has been the common theme this time of year when the games matter the most. This is the third year in a row where the squad has failed to meet expectations by not making a run in the postseason.

On Sunday, the Dolphins needed to win their last game against the Jets and some assistance from a Carson Wentz-led Chiefs team playing the Broncos. Neither of the two scenarios worked out in the Dolphins’ favor, so now Miami will be watching the entirety of the playoffs from their couches for the first time under the McDaniel-Grier tenure.

It seemed as if the game was still in reach for the majority of the first few quarters, but terrible playcalling and more head-scratching challenges from the coaching staff led to the team falling apart in the second half. Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was making plays left and right, looking like his old self while exposing Anthony Weaver‘s defense who seemed to be running out of gas. The Dolphins gave up the biggest offensive performance of the season from a New York team that had nothing to play for.

To make matters worse, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was dealing with personal battles in the fourth quarter, voluntarily walking off the field and quitting his team. The Dolphins’ back-to-back All-Pro seemed to have physically and mentally given up on the game, with the Dolphins already trailing, hammering the nail in the coffin of the season.

Backup QB Tyler Huntley couldn’t seem to build a rhythm with his other targets, which was a huge reason the offense couldn’t move down the field. Tyreek Hill would double down on his actions, saying, “He needed to do what’s best for his family,” referring to his evident offseason situation involving the Dolphins. Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami prior to the 2022 season and, since then, has been the heartbeat of Mike McDaniel’s offense. However, due to the concussion and hip injuries of starter Tua Tagovailoa this year, Tyreek’s production on the field has taken a drop and has been the center of controversy, whether it be in the news or on social media.

It’s one thing being frustrated over a lack of targets, but it’s not like money is the issue here. Tyreek is among the top-paid wide receivers in league history, and it’s clear that he was looking for a bag when he asked to be traded from Kansas City. Noting this, it is understandable why any further drama would rub the Dolphins fanbase the wrong way. Despite how you feel about the superstar wide receiver, it is evident that Hill’s time in South Beach may be coming to an end soon.

The bad publicity that Tyreek has brought to the Dolphins over the years has become routine, and it’s a mystery why it took management this long to catch on. Despite the antics, Miami would be silly to trade number 10, as it would likely eat up over $20 million in dead cap, money that could be used to further improve the roster. Time will only tell Cheetah’s future with the team as it has taken a sudden, sharp turn in the wrong direction. With only one year left locked up on his contract, the Dolphins window to succeed with their current core, including Tyreek Hill, may only be open for the 2025 season.