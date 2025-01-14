The crew at A to Z Sports released a recent mock draft, and with it, they have the Dolphins addressing the offensive line with the 13th overall draft pick.

Round 1, Pick #13: Will Campbell, OT LSU

Whether Campbell ends at offensive tackle or moving inside, he is a huge upgrade at either spot for the Dolphins. His arm length will be the main talking point, but his technical prowess, power, and consistency rule the day. Campbell could upgrade multiple positions for Miami.

NFL Draft Buzz Profile

Draft Profile: Bio

From Monroe’s Neville High School to becoming LSU’s first offensive line consensus All-American since Ben Wilkerson, Will Campbell’s trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. A former top-rated Louisiana prep prospect, Campbell wasted no time making his mark in Baton Rouge, starting every game at left tackle from day one. His immediate impact earned him Freshman All-America honors, and by his junior year, he was sporting the coveted No. 7 patch – the first offensive lineman in Tigers history to receive this distinction for being the team’s top Louisiana playmaker.

Campbell’s collegiate career has been defined by consistency and excellence, anchoring an LSU offensive line that helped propel Jayden Daniels to a Heisman Trophy. Over 2,554 career snaps, he demonstrated remarkable durability, playing every offensive snap in 22 of 25 SEC contests. His pass protection prowess particularly stood out – after allowing just three sacks as a freshman, he went his final 15 games without surrendering a single quarterback takedown.

The accolades kept stacking up through his junior campaign, where he earned consensus All-America honors and the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy. More impressively, he was the cornerstone of an offensive line that helped LSU lead the nation in scoring (45.5 ppg) and total offense (543.5 ypg) while becoming a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to college football’s top offensive line unit.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Masterful pass protector who plays with exceptional patience and matches power rushers’ force with a stout anchor and precise hand placement

Nasty finisher in the run game who consistently drives defenders off their spot and maintains blocks through the whistle with relentless leg drive

Shows elite recovery ability when initially beaten, using quick feet and outstanding core strength to redirect and stay between rusher and quarterback

Exceptional football IQ evident in how he handles stunts and blitzes, rarely looking confused or out of position against complex pressure packages

Displays beautiful footwork in pass protection, maintaining consistent depth in his kick-slide while staying square to defenders throughout the arc

Brings the juice as a run blocker, consistently creating movement at the point of attack and showing some real dog when working to the second level

Outstanding grip strength allows him to control defenders once locked on, rarely seeing him lose a block after establishing initial position

Natural knee bender who maintains leverage through contact, allowing him to anchor against bull rushes and drive defenders in the run game

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Below-average arm length for the position could limit his effectiveness against longer NFL edge rushers who can get into his chest first

Will occasionally overset against speed rushers, creating vulnerability to inside counter moves that can compromise the pocket’s integrity

Sometimes plays with high pad level when reaching defenders at the second level, causing him to whiff on more athletic linebackers

Can get caught lunging when attempting to cut off backside pursuit, leading to occasional balance issues in space

Needs to show more consistency maintaining his base width through sustained blocks, as it can narrow and affect his anchor