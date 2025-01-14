The crew at A to Z Sports released a recent mock draft, and with it, they have the Dolphins addressing the offensive line with the 13th overall draft pick.
Round 1, Pick #13: Will Campbell, OT LSU
Whether Campbell ends at offensive tackle or moving inside, he is a huge upgrade at either spot for the Dolphins. His arm length will be the main talking point, but his technical prowess, power, and consistency rule the day. Campbell could upgrade multiple positions for Miami.
NFL Draft Buzz Profile
Draft Profile: Bio
From Monroe’s Neville High School to becoming LSU’s first offensive line consensus All-American since Ben Wilkerson, Will Campbell’s trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. A former top-rated Louisiana prep prospect, Campbell wasted no time making his mark in Baton Rouge, starting every game at left tackle from day one. His immediate impact earned him Freshman All-America honors, and by his junior year, he was sporting the coveted No. 7 patch – the first offensive lineman in Tigers history to receive this distinction for being the team’s top Louisiana playmaker.
Campbell’s collegiate career has been defined by consistency and excellence, anchoring an LSU offensive line that helped propel Jayden Daniels to a Heisman Trophy. Over 2,554 career snaps, he demonstrated remarkable durability, playing every offensive snap in 22 of 25 SEC contests. His pass protection prowess particularly stood out – after allowing just three sacks as a freshman, he went his final 15 games without surrendering a single quarterback takedown.
The accolades kept stacking up through his junior campaign, where he earned consensus All-America honors and the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy. More impressively, he was the cornerstone of an offensive line that helped LSU lead the nation in scoring (45.5 ppg) and total offense (543.5 ypg) while becoming a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to college football’s top offensive line unit.
Scouting Report: Strengths
- Masterful pass protector who plays with exceptional patience and matches power rushers’ force with a stout anchor and precise hand placement
- Nasty finisher in the run game who consistently drives defenders off their spot and maintains blocks through the whistle with relentless leg drive
- Shows elite recovery ability when initially beaten, using quick feet and outstanding core strength to redirect and stay between rusher and quarterback
- Exceptional football IQ evident in how he handles stunts and blitzes, rarely looking confused or out of position against complex pressure packages
- Displays beautiful footwork in pass protection, maintaining consistent depth in his kick-slide while staying square to defenders throughout the arc
- Brings the juice as a run blocker, consistently creating movement at the point of attack and showing some real dog when working to the second level
- Outstanding grip strength allows him to control defenders once locked on, rarely seeing him lose a block after establishing initial position
- Natural knee bender who maintains leverage through contact, allowing him to anchor against bull rushes and drive defenders in the run game
Scouting Report: Weaknesses
- Below-average arm length for the position could limit his effectiveness against longer NFL edge rushers who can get into his chest first
- Will occasionally overset against speed rushers, creating vulnerability to inside counter moves that can compromise the pocket’s integrity
- Sometimes plays with high pad level when reaching defenders at the second level, causing him to whiff on more athletic linebackers
- Can get caught lunging when attempting to cut off backside pursuit, leading to occasional balance issues in space
- Needs to show more consistency maintaining his base width through sustained blocks, as it can narrow and affect his anchor
Scouting Report: Summary
Campbell fits the profileof a day-one starter with scheme versatility and Pro Bowl upside. While his collegiate career at tackle was outstanding, his skill set and physical tools might actually be better suited inside at guard in the NFL. His combination of power, technique, and mobility would make him a perfect fit in a zone-blocking scheme where his ability to climb to the second level and pull in space would be maximized.
Teams running diverse blocking schemes will particularly value Campbell’s versatility. His experience in LSU’s multiple-run scheme, combined with elite pass protection skills (94.4% pass-blocking grade), makes him scheme-proof. While some scouts question his ideal position due to length concerns, his technical refinement, competitive toughness, and proven ability against SEC competition suggest he’ll be a cornerstone piece regardless of where he lines up.
Watch for Campbell to come off the board in the mid-first round, with zone-heavy teams picking in the 12-20 range being his sweet spot. His floor as a guard prospect combined with tackle upside makes him one of the safer offensive line prospects in recent years. Despite not being the longest or most physically imposing lineman in the class, Campbell’s film shows a technically sound, intelligent player who consistently wins with leverage, technique, and nasty finishing ability.