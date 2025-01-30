When you watch a 2024 highlight reel of Calais Campbell, it is hard to believe you are watching a 38-year-old defensive tackle in his 17th year in the league. When Christian Wilkins went to the Raiders, many Dolphins fans wondered how the team could replace such a talented and popular player. Even more fans wondered if an aging veteran, Calais Campbell, was the best choice. The Dolphins have not always had the best of luck with signing older players. Most recently, Antonio Brown comes to mind.

NFL Films did a 30-minute show on Calais Campbell. If you think you knew the man before, find a way to watch this. It shows his love of the sport, his intensity of play, and his embracing of a leadership role for every team he has played for. When Miami lost to the Packers, linebacker Jordyn Brooks didn’t hold back, he called out his teammates and said he believed the cold weather was a factor. “Simple as that, I thought we were soft today.” He could not have possibly been referring to Campbell as one of the offending players.

It was impressive to see his attention and dedication to staying healthy. Regular sessions in several types of physical therapy keep him healthy. It obviously works; he is the league’s oldest defensive player, yet he played every game. No injuries to speak of, and yet he played with incredible physicality and fierceness. How can anyone not be inspired by that?

This is supposed to be his last season in the NFL. The one thing that Campbell said during the NFL Films special was that he always feels every season will be his last. He also implied that anything can happen. As of right now, he has not made an official announcement. His wife said she won’t believe it until he does so.

You only need to see Campbell in the pregame team pep talk to know he brought more than just great play and stats to the Miami Dolphins. The man has a fire in his belly that has to be infectious to the other players. He was the Yang to McDaniel’s Yin in that regard. Coach McDaniel has his own laid-back, quirky, nerdy kind of style. Campbell treated every pre-game pep talk like a military General prepping his troops for war. He earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, and it can be argued that he could have been awarded the Marino MVP award (which went to Zack Sieler).

After a most disappointing 2024 season, Miami is looking to correct the ship’s course. The culture of the dolphins has come into question with issues of discipline within the team. This will fall on the coaching staff to turn around, but it falls on the team captains as well. If Campbell decides to play another season, Miami fans hope he will stay in South Beach. In addition to his stellar play, his leadership skills are equally important. He is the type of player to light an inferno in the locker room. He may choose to go to a team that will give him a good chance at a ring, but we all hope Chris Grier can use his powers of persuasion to convince him to remain a Miami Dolphin.