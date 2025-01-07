Vegas Insider analyzed fans of all teams in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB using factors that could be indexed towards stress levels, such as average attendance, games lost (23/24 season), positive and negative mentions online, positive and negative sentiment, and their last championship win (or if they’ve ever won the major prize for the respective league).

When looking at the NFL specifically, the results showed that the Arizona Cardinals had the most stressed fan base in the league with a score of 70.06/100.

The Cardinals missed out on a playoff run once again at the end of the regular season with 62% of mentions online being highlighted in a negative light towards the franchise.

They’re also one of 12 teams to have never won the Super Bowl, leaving the fans with little success over the years and rising stress levels.

Second in the ranking for the most stressed fan bases in the NFL went to the Los Angeles Chargers with a score of 66.81.

Despite the much improved 2025 season, Chargers fans still voiced their frustrations on social media with almost 250,000 negative mentions towards their team and are still striving for their first ever Super Bowl for the franchise.

Rounding off the top 3 is the Carolina Panthers who have lost a whopping 27 games across the past two seasons much to the displeasure of the fan base.

The Miami Dolphins ranked 5th overall for having the most stressed fanbase in the NFL, with the loyal supporters not having tasted Super Bowl success since 1973 and a total of 308,600 negative online mentions towards the franchise showing the displeasure amongst Dolphins fans.

Top 10 Most Stressed NFL Fan Bases

Overall across the four major leagues, the top 20 is dominated by the NBA and NFL with a combined 18 teams making it into the rankings.

The only MLB representative in the rankings is the Colorado Rockies, coming in at 8th with a score of 65.07.

However, it’s not all bad for sports fans and especially the LA Dodgers who came out at the least stressed fan base across the major leagues.

Scoring just 20.36, Dodgers fans will still be reeling from the 2024 World Series triumph which will leave them pretty satisfied for the time being.

To see the study in full, please visit: https://www.vegasinsider.com/ americas-most-stressed- fanbases/