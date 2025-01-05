The time has come when the regular season has nearly ended, and the NFL has announced its annual Pro Bowlers from 2024. Despite the event losing some of its integrity over the years as the game has succumbed to flag football and even video game variants, it has always been a tradition to recognize the guys who had impactful seasons and to give them a little bit of extra spotlight.

Even though the game isn’t what it used to be, it’s always exciting when your favorite players get much-deserved national attention around the league.

Over the years, the Miami Dolphins squads have had several Pro Bowl regulars such as Cameron Wake, Reshad Jones, Jarvis “Juice” Landry, and more recently, star Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill, who has made it the last two seasons under coach Mike McDaniel. This time last season in 2023, the Dolphins had six players selected for the Pro Bowl, which was among the top of the league in the amount of players chosen per team. This year, Miami had zero players selected.

Make no mistake, being selected for the Pro Bowl doesn’t make or break the trajectory of a team’s season, but it sure was disappointing not to see any Dolphins get the invite. To rub salt in the wound, Vikings Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was selected for the first time after just one year of being removed from the team. Van Ginkel was a fan favorite, and many people knew of his potential when he left during Free Agency.

Current Dolphins Tight End Jonnu Smith was one of the clear snubs from the 2024 Pro Bowl selection. He had a breakout season, becoming a top target for Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and setting personal career highs throughout the season. Smith was in the top five in every major receiving category for Tight Ends and was among the top for the AFC. One might be so inclined to say that Travis Kelce only made it because of his elite status around the league, despite him having a drop-off in production this year. It is evident on paper and on tape that Smith was the more impactful player at his position this season. Even Jonnu himself was verbally disappointed that he didn’t make the cut, describing it as a “slap in the face.”

It feels like a crime that Defensive Lineman Zach Sieler was snubbed as well. Sieler proved his worth in Miami the last few years and had a huge season following his payday in August. Sieler didn’t let the money slow down his impressive play and continued to dominate the line of scrimmage, succeeding in Anthony Weaver‘s new system. In 2024, Zach Sieler accounted for nearly 50 tackles, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception with one game to spare. Sieler is among the top of the league in his position and didn’t even get recognized in his conference. This is all with Zach Sieler missing a couple of games after a freak eye accident in practice; he has been playing with a visor ever since.

There is no telling if Smith or Sieler will be selected as reserves, barring anything unforeseen, but it is clear among the Dolphins fanbase how valuable the players have become. With the Dolphins set to suit up against the Jets in Metlife, Miami has a chance to end their season, locking up a playoff spot despite the lack of production in star talent in 2024.