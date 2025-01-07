NFL Draft Guru Jordan Reid of ESPN put out his latest mock draft now that we have the top half of the draft order finalized. Miami will be selecting 13th in Rd 1 and with the 13th pick Ried has Miami selecting…

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia*

Jevon Holland is a free agent this offseason, so the Dolphins might need an immediate replacement. Starks could fill Holland’s spot — or any other secondary hole. Georgia moved Starks around throughout his career. He plays with plenty of range and has outstanding football IQ. His versatility and playmaking ability make him the top safety in the 2025 class.

Malaki Starks PFN Draft Profile

Starks’ Scouting Report

Strengths

Lab-built athlete with exceptional mass, proportions, and high-end length.

Hyper-explosive, twitched-up mover with unfair corrective calibration quickness.

Adept processor with full-field awareness, who can respond quickly to vertical threats.

Shows off rare cognition and adaptability, and can instantly shift roles and focus.

Possesses the foot speed and twitch to match in off-man and mirror WR movements.

Has exceptional hip leverage IQ in off-man and can instantly react to route breaks.

Can shift between pedals, inch resets, and side-saddle to manage route relationships.

Flashes the rare hip flexibility, sink, and twitch to snap down and pursue tight angles.

Has sharp ball-tracking ability downfield and can make high-difficulty adjustments.

Can fully extend and authoritatively snare passes as a turnover generator.

Explosiveness, speed, and reach combine for hyper-elite range in recovery.

Relentless competitor who levies big hits downhill, and jars WRs at the catch point.

Has the frame to hold up in support, with elite long-strider range coming downhill.

Willing and gap-sound support participant who can envelop rushers with his wingspan.

Has the versatility to play two-high, single-high, in the box, or off-man in the slot.

Weaknesses

Hip fluidity, while superb, might not be quantifiably elite with muscle-bound frame.

Occasionally experiences slight hitches on sharp 180-degree redirections.

On occasion, drifts too far upright on his pedal, which can cause plant-and-drive delays.

Occasionally tracks too far vertically when pedaling, giving extra cushion to crossers.

When playing catch technique in off-man, sometimes drifts too far vertically over breaks.

On occasion, overruns exterior gaps and leaves cutback lanes unencumbered inside.

Is not infallible on misdirections and can be baited into pursuing decoy runners.

At times, can better wrap up with his length and drive through as a tackler.

Still relatively unproven as a blitz and pass-rush threat, though he has immense upside.

NFL DraftBuzz Profile

Draft Profile: Bio

Malaki Starks, a standout from Jefferson High School, was a 5-star recruit by both ESPN and 247 Sports. In high school, he excelled as a two-way player, starring as a quarterback and safety, and also shined in track and field. Starks committed to Georgia, where he continued to demonstrate his athletic prowess on the field.

As a freshman in 2022, Starks played in 13 games, logging 732 snaps at safety for Georgia. He recorded 47 tackles, 11 assists, 7 stops, 5 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions, with a quarterback rating when targeted of 91.5. In his sophomore year, he played another 13 games, tallying 674 snaps, 45 tackles, 13 assists, 18 stops, 7 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions, improving his quarterback rating when targeted to 73.5.

Starks’ college career includes Consensus All-American and First-Team All-SEC honors in 2023. He finished the season with 52 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 7 pass breakups. Despite undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason, Starks focused on mentoring his teammates and preparing for the upcoming season. His diverse skill set and strong performance have positioned him as a top prospect for the NFL Draft.

Malaki Starks is an elite athlete who excelled as a two-way star in high school before transitioning to safety in college. At Jefferson High, he was a dynamic option quarterback, rushing for 1,537 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior. Starks also demonstrated impressive speed as a top sprinter, posting personal bests of 10.55 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.67 seconds in the 200 meters. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, his athletic profile was among the best in his recruiting class.