The NFL announced Thursday morning who made the Pro Bowl this season, and the Miami Dolphins were shut out with zero players making the Pro Bowl. Last season, Miami had 6 Pro Bowlers.

Three former Miami Dolphins players did make the Pro Bowl this season: Andrew Van Ginkel, Laremy Tunsil, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Remember, there isn’t a Pro Bowl game anymore; this is more about status and a title than anything. Many Dolphins fans are upset that Jonnu Smith and Zach Sieler were not named Pro Bowlers, and you can make a case for both. And, once a few of these players drop out and refuse to go to Orlando and the Pro Bowl weekend, one or both may be named as an Alternate.

With one game left in the season and the Dolphins unlikely to make the playoffs, the 2024 season will be a major disappointment. Therefore, it is not surprising that none of the players made the Pro Bowl. The team had been under .500 virtually the entire season until last week when they finally got their record to .500.

Because of Tua’s injury and Tyreek Hill‘s decline in play, this has been Tyreek’s worst season as a professional. With a stagnant offense, Waddle has suffered through his worst season as a professional as well. De’Von Achane has had a fantastic season, but other running backs in the AFC have better numbers.

While the defense has played well overall for most of this season, outside of Zach Sieler, there hasn’t been one dominant player. Calais Campbell has been great, but he only plays 30 or so snaps a game, hardly worthy of the Pro Bowl. Jalen Ramsey has been outstanding this year, but in reality, there have been other cornerbacks in the AFC who have performed better.

The Pro Bowl Games occur on Sunday, February 2nd at 3pm.