You look at the teams left in the playoffs; what is the one thing they all have in common? They all have good physical teams on both sides of the ball in the trenches.

The Miami Dolphins have been lacking that, especially on the offensive line. General Manager Chris Grier said it’s time to invest in the offensive line. He should have been stockpiling on the offensive line for depth purposes or knowing players’ contracts are coming up, and the team might not be able to resign them.

In 2023, the Dolphins, in the second round, drafted defensive back Cam Smith, and he hasn’t been on the field much due to injury or being passed on the depth chart by other players, such as undrafted rookie Storm Duck. The Dolphins could have drafted guard O’Cyrus Torrence instead, and it could have helped the depth of the offensive line in 2023 and also had someone to replace Robert Hunt, who left as a free agent last offseason. Torrence ended up going to the Buffalo Bills and has been a key centerpiece of their offensive line.

The Bills have built their line very well in the draft with other guys like Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown with other free agent signings. Grier should have had the foresight as well because the offense had players such as Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson with durability concerns. The line is better when those players are in the lineup, but when they are out, the position suffers. The Bills’ offensive line the last two years has played pretty much all of their games with the same line and no players missing real significant time. That is tough to do, considering the nature of the position. The Dolphins line has guys with either durability concerns or just simply aren’t good enough.

In 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs got to the Super Bowl, but their offensive line gave up constant pressures and sacks. It came back to bite them in the Super Bowl. They invested a lot of their resources that off season to rebuilding the trenches. They did it by signing Pro Bowl guard Joe Thuney and drafted two guys who are turning out to be all pros with Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith. They have been as physical as any team, and it’s why they are always contending and on the doorstep of possibly winning their 3rd straight Super Bowl. They have issues with the tackle position, but for the most part, it’s serviceable.

The Philadelphia Eagles are always one of the most physical offensive lines in the league. Led by tackle Lane Johnson, who the Dolphins passed on in 2013 when they needed a right tackle for bust Dion Jordan, playing at a high level even into his mid-30s. They also drafted Landon Dickerson and resurrected Mekhi Becton‘s career at guard after being a complete bust with the New York Jets. They are always looking to get better at the position.

Right now, the Dolphins have three players returning in tackles Patrick Paul & Jackson, and center Aaron Brewer. They don’t have any guards under contract going into the off-season, and Armstead is either retiring or going to be released. The Dolphins have to find more players on the offensive line in the draft. It’s not a particularly deep draft with offensive linemen, especially guard so they might want to get some early.

The problem is Grier doesn’t value guards enough to draft them high. There could be a chance one of the top tackles falls to the Dolphins at pick 13 and could have them play guard. It could be just like when the Dolphins drafted Laremy Tunsil in 2016, ironically at pick 13. The Dolphins offense could flourish much better with more talented players up front that bring a physicality that this team is clearly lacking and it’s a big reason the Dolphins don’t do well against playoff teams.

The Dolphins also can’t ignore the defensive line because Zach Sieler is the only defensive tackle under contract going into the off-season, and he is going to be turning 30 years old. The Dolphins lost Christian Wilkins last year and didn’t replace him with a potential long-term solution. Calais Campbell played outstanding this year at age 38, but he may retire, and either way, the Dolphins have to continue to get better up front. I think it hurt them not having someone next to Sieler, especially early in the season. Getting a good push on the defensive front can affect the opposing quarterback and create more sacks and turnovers, which is something the Dolphins lacked this year as compared to a year ago. Yes, Sieler had 10 sacks, but he needs someone next to him as he gets a year older.

The Eagles are the best team in the NFL at adding on the defensive line just as they do on the offensive line. In 2022, they took Jordan Davis in the first round, with Fletcher Cox nearing the end of his career and is now one of the best defensive tackles in the game.

Then, the following year selected Jalen Carter with the 9th pick and they have two defensive tackles that can disrupt the game on defense and open things up on defense.

The Chiefs still have one of the best in the game in Chris Jones at his position and he continues to play at a high level. He makes big plays in big games and is the centerpiece of the Chiefs’ defense.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver did a good job with the defense, considering the team didn’t have the playmakers or talent in certain areas, especially up front. If the Dolphins can beef up the defensive line, it could go a long way to making this defense one of the better ones in the league. The good news for the Dolphins is the defensive tackle is one of the deepest positions in this draft coming up, so the Dolphins should have an opportunity to get at least one good player, but they should also double up on the position because you can never have enough players in the trenches.

The Dolphins have gotten a reputation as a soft and finesse football team. Frankly, that’s justified because they don’t have a lot of physical players on the line of scrimmage. One of the reasons the Dolphins fade towards the end of the season is because they don’t have the tough physical players up front. It shows big time against playoff teams and it’s why the Dolphins haven’t had any success against them.

The Dolphins must look at the teams remaining in the playoffs and make a big investment in the meat and potatoes of their roster, no matter what. They have playmakers on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, but they don’t have tough, physical players at the line of scrimmage. If that doesn’t improve, the Dolphins will continue to be stuck in mediocrity and be on the outside looking in at the playoff teams.