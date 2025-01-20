The team at Ourlads.com put out its first mock draft of the season, and with the 13th overall pick in Round 1 they have the Miami Dolphins adding more speed to the offense and another burner at the wide receiver position.

Round 1, Pick #13: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

“In a year that began with being detained by police outside his home stadium before his week one game and ended with him refusing to go back into the week 18 contest, afterward discussing playing somewhere else, soon-to-be 31-year-old Tyreek Hill had his worst season since 2019. Whatever ends up happening there, an offense fueled by explosive and versatile options needs another weapon. Burden may be the most ideal fit for this team, a playmaker that has scored multiple touchdowns as a receiver, rusher, and returner.”

NFL Draft Buzz Draft Profile

Draft Profile: Bio

A consensus five-star recruit and MaxPreps Player of the Year, Luther Burden III arrived at Missouri as the program’s highest-rated receiver prospect ever. Ranked as the #1 receiver nationally by ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports, he dominated his senior season at East St. Louis High School with 71 catches for 1,174 yards and 20 touchdowns.

His collegiate impact was immediate and sustained through his first two seasons. As a freshman, Burden became the first player nationwide since 2008 to record two receiving TDs, two rushing TDs, and a punt-return TD in the same season. His sophomore campaign marked a major statistical leap – 86 receptions, 1,212 yards (3rd most in Missouri history), and 9 touchdowns while earning First-Team All-SEC and Second-Team All-America honors. He posted five consecutive 100+ yard games, becoming just the second Tiger to accomplish this feat.

The dramatic drop in production during his junior year (61-676-6) warrants deeper examination. While shoulder and arm injuries combined with an undisclosed illness certainly impacted his availability, the larger factor was Missouri’s overall passing game regression. The Tigers’ total passing yards fell from 3,671 in 2023 to 2,535 in 2024, with QB Brady Cook’s efficiency numbers declining across the board. Film study shows Burden still creating consistent separation despite facing increased defensive attention – suggesting his junior year regression was more situational than skill-based.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Creates instant separation with explosive first step and twitchy change-of-direction ability that leaves defenders grabbing air in space

Natural hands catcher who plucks the ball away from his frame – finished with stellar 85.9% catch rate despite steady diet of contested targets

Elite yards-after-catch weapon combining vision, contact balance and lateral agility to turn quick hits into chunk plays

Deep ball tracking ability jumps off the tape – adjusts to throws seamlessly while maintaining top speed downfield

Compact, powerful frame at 208 pounds allows him to play bigger than his height and bounce off tackle attempts

Brings serious juice as a punt returner with natural instincts and acceleration to hit creases before they close

Shows real dog mentality as a blocker, sustaining blocks and bringing physicality that teammates feed off

Scheme versatile weapon who can align anywhere – dominated from slot while flashing ability to win outside

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Route tree needs expanded refinement, particularly on timing-based intermediate patterns where his raw athleticism can’t mask technical flaws

Limited exposure to true press coverage could lead to early growing pains against physical NFL corners who get hands on him

Top-end speed is very good but not truly elite – may struggle to consistently stack corners vertically at next level

Focus drops pop up on tape, especially when working through traffic over the middle where concentration wavers

Occasionally rounds off breaks rather than sinking hips and exploding out of cuts with proper technique