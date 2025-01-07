With the top half of the NFL Draft now set, the guys at PFF put out a Round 1 mock draft. With the Dolphins now locked into the 13th overall pick, they have Miami selecting…

Simmons got hurt midway through the season, so unfortunately, we haven’t seen him during Ohio State’s deep playoff run. But before he tore his ACL, he looked like one of the top offensive tackles in the draft. He has some of the best footwork in the class, with good athletic ability and smooth movements. The Dolphins just need to improve their offensive line in any way they can, and Simmons could play guard for them if Patrick Paul is a starter at offensive tackle. On 158 pass-blocking snaps this season, Simmons didn’t allow a sack and allowed just one pressure on his way to an 82.0 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Josh Simmons, a towering presence on the offensive line, has made waves since transferring from San Diego State to Ohio State. Born and raised in San Diego, California, Simmons honed his skills at Helix High School, where he emerged as a four-star recruit, catching the eye of several top-tier college programs.

Simmons began his collegiate journey at San Diego State, where he immediately made an impact. In 2022, he started all 13 games for the Aztecs, logging an impressive 799 snaps. His performance caught the attention of Ohio State, leading to his transfer for the 2023 season. At Ohio State, Simmons quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the offensive line, earning the starting left tackle position and starting all 13 games for the Buckeyes.

Throughout his college career, Simmons has demonstrated remarkable durability and consistency, starting 26 consecutive games across two seasons at two different schools. His versatility is evident in his ability to excel at both left and right tackle positions.