With the top half of the NFL Draft now set, the guys at PFF put out a Round 1 mock draft. With the Dolphins now locked into the 13th overall pick, they have Miami selecting…
13. MIAMI DOLPHINS: T JOSH SIMMONS, OHIO STATE
Simmons got hurt midway through the season, so unfortunately, we haven’t seen him during Ohio State’s deep playoff run. But before he tore his ACL, he looked like one of the top offensive tackles in the draft. He has some of the best footwork in the class, with good athletic ability and smooth movements. The Dolphins just need to improve their offensive line in any way they can, and Simmons could play guard for them if Patrick Paul is a starter at offensive tackle. On 158 pass-blocking snaps this season, Simmons didn’t allow a sack and allowed just one pressure on his way to an 82.0 PFF pass-blocking grade.
Draft Profile: Bio
Josh Simmons, a towering presence on the offensive line, has made waves since transferring from San Diego State to Ohio State. Born and raised in San Diego, California, Simmons honed his skills at Helix High School, where he emerged as a four-star recruit, catching the eye of several top-tier college programs.
Simmons began his collegiate journey at San Diego State, where he immediately made an impact. In 2022, he started all 13 games for the Aztecs, logging an impressive 799 snaps. His performance caught the attention of Ohio State, leading to his transfer for the 2023 season. At Ohio State, Simmons quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the offensive line, earning the starting left tackle position and starting all 13 games for the Buckeyes.
Throughout his college career, Simmons has demonstrated remarkable durability and consistency, starting 26 consecutive games across two seasons at two different schools. His versatility is evident in his ability to excel at both left and right tackle positions.
Scouting Report: Strengths
- Imposing frame with ideal size for an NFL tackle, standing at 6’5″ and 310 pounds, with room for additional lower body development
- Exceptional arm length, providing a significant advantage in pass protection and run blocking scenarios
- Powerful upper body strength, evident in his ability to stone-wall pass rushers and drive defenders off the line of scrimmage
- Explosive initial step for his size, allowing him to quickly engage defenders and establish position
- Demonstrates proficiency in jump sets, effectively neutralizing speed rushers off the edge
- Battle-tested against top-tier competition, holding his own against elite pass rushers from Penn State and Michigan
- Versatile experience at both left and right tackle positions, enhancing his value at the next level
- Devastating second-level blocker, using his size and power to overwhelm linebackers and safeties
Scouting Report: Weaknesses
- Tendency to commit penalties, with 25 infractions over the past two seasons, though showing improvement from 2022 to 2023
- Occasional slow starts off the line, resorting to small, ineffective shuffles that can put him at a disadvantage
- Inconsistent hand placement, particularly against wide-alignment rushers, allowing defenders into his chest too frequently
- Struggles with foot speed and mirroring agile pass rushers around the edge, often overextending and losing balance
- Run blocking technique needs refinement, particularly in sustaining blocks and maintaining leverage against savvy defenders
Scouting Report: Summary
Simmons projects as a high-upside offensive tackle prospect with the potential to develop into a reliable NFL starter. His combination of size, strength, and experience against top-tier competition makes him an intriguing prospect for teams looking to bolster their offensive line. While he has shown improvement in reducing penalties, Simmons will need to continue refining his technique, particularly in pass protection against speed rushers and in sustaining blocks in the run game.
At the next level, Simmons is best suited for a power-based offensive scheme that can maximize his strengths in drive blocking and downfield mauling. His versatility to play both tackle positions adds value, potentially allowing him to compete for starting roles on either side of the line. With continued development in his footwork and hand placement, Simmons has the tools to become a solid contributor in the NFL, particularly in an offense that emphasizes inside zone running concepts.
As teams evaluate Simmons, they’ll be weighing his impressive physical traits and collegiate production against the technical refinements he’ll need to make to succeed against NFL-caliber edge rushers. His potential as a cornerstone tackle will likely see him garner significant interest in the middle rounds of the draft, with the possibility of rising higher if he can showcase improved technique during pre-draft workouts.
They will never learn. Grier doesn’t view Guard as first round priority.