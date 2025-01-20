NFL Draft writer Dalton Miller of ProFootballNetwork released his most up-to-date 7-round NFL Mock Draft, and with the Dolphins’ ten draft picks, here is who he has Miami taking in late April.

Round 1, Pick #13: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

“This selection was a battle. Banks is certainly highly regarded by many a draftnik, but this analyst isn’t as impressed. However, unless the Dolphins do indeed trade Tyreek Hill this offseason, there’s no real need to add an Emeka Egbuka here. Ashton Jeanty is the best player left on the board and Miami could use a RB that can actually remain on the field healthy while using De’Von Achane more as an offensive weapon, but that seems a bit of a luxury.

What sells Banks here is the similarity between Miami’s passing attack and the one he comes from at Texas. Tua Tagovailoa does not want to hang onto the ball for long, which mitigates the need for Banks to set vertically too often. The other saving grace here is that Banks should begin his career, and potentially remain, at left guard for Miami considering Terron Armstead and Patrick Paul should lock down the bookend.”

Round 2, Pick #48: Gunner Helm, TE, Texas

“Helm doesn’t have the same explosive potential as Mike McDaniel’s former tight end in San Francisco. However, Helm possesses the ability to be a quarterback’s best friend on third down while providing a positive impact as both a pass protector and a run blocker.

It’s no secret that Miami wants to run the football. Helm’s addition aids that tremendously. It also allows Miami to run more 12 personnel groupings which could force more speed off the field defensively, leaving more operating space for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.”

Round 3, Pick #98: Smael Mondon Jr, LB, Georgia

“Mondon could be what David Long was in Tennessee. Long was a downhill gap plugger who consistently made plays at the line of scrimmage, and Mondon has the same physicality, explosiveness, and ability to disrupt.

Learning to cover or be more of a read-and-react player could be a tougher task for the staff.”

Round 4, Pick 113: Rod Moore, S, Michigan

PFN Rod Moore Draft Summary

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft cycle, Moore grades out as a top-50 prospect and an early-round candidate at the safety position. Though his health status will be the largest variable in his stock, he has the tools to eventually become an impact NFL starter.

Moore tore his ACL during spring camp in late March. Thus, his outlook for the 2024 campaign — and the 2025 NFL Draft cycle following it — is unclear. Even if Moore plays sparingly in 2024, he’s put up enough quality tape to be a coveted prospect.

At around 6’0″, 185 pounds, Moore functions as an extremely versatile and high-utility defender who can play single-high, two-high, off-man nickel, and in various intermediate zones. He’s explosive, agile, fluid, rangy, and he brings exciting physicality to the fold.

Should he eventually return to full health, Moore is one of the more complete safety prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, with added playmaking chops and dynamic athleticism. He’s a bit leaner than average, which does come with play strength concerns. Aside from that, there aren’t too many glaring knocks.

At the NFL level, Moore can grow to become an impact starter at the free safety spot, with role and alignment versatility, and he has the combined mobility and processing ability to start early in his career.

Round 4, Pick 134: Dillion Gabriel, QB, Oregon

PFN Gabriel Draft Summary

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft cycle, Gabriel grades out as a late-Day 3 prospect in the class. As a player who’ll be 25 years old at the end of his rookie season and without high-end arm talent, there isn’t much room to keep rising — but he’s a quality backup candidate.

Gabriel will end his career as one of the most productive passers in college football history, and he’s proven himself to be a factor in his team’s success at multiple schools.

Not only that, but across almost five years of starting experience, Gabriel has put together a good operational profile.

Gabriel is a good processor, a poised pocket operator, a solid decision-maker, and one of the cleaner mechanical passers on the 2025 NFL Draft circuit. And beyond his operational utility, Gabriel has enough arm to survive in a limited role, as well as the athleticism to provide rushing value.

That said, in spite of his mechanics, Gabriel isn’t always as consistent as preferred with his situational precision, and he doesn’t have the composite arm talent to layer tight-window throws with proficiency. To that end, his non-elite arm strength also prevents him from driving velocity consistently.

Gabriel’s non-elite physical traits limit his ceiling, and he’s not at the elite level operationally to counteract that. But as a passer with good athleticism, toughness, pocket skills, mechanics, and processing ability, he’s a prime backup candidate with potential spot-starter upside in the NFL.

Round 5, Pick #150: Jonas Sanker, S, Virgina

Round 5, Pick #155: Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina

Round 7, Pick #227: Barryn Sorrell, EDGE, Texas

Round 7, Pick #232: Kaimon Rucker, EDGE, North Carolina

Round 7, Pick #252: Jhari Patterson, WR, East Carolina