The Miami Dolphins’ 2024 season revealed a glaring weakness in their defensive unit—poor safety play. Despite the defense’s flashes of potential, inconsistent coverage, missed tackles, and a lack of playmaking at the safety position has left the team vulnerable against elite offenses. To compete at a higher level in 2025, Miami must address this critical need in both free agency and the draft. This article explores the best options for the Dolphins, including free agents and potential draft picks, and concludes with my top recommendations for shoring up the secondary.

1. Free Agency Targets

The free-agent market offers several enticing options to immediately improve the Dolphins’ safety unit. Based on rankings and potential fit, here are the top players to consider:

Justin Simmons (Atlanta Falcons)

A proven veteran with elite ball-hawking skills and leadership qualities, Simmons could transform Miami’s defense overnight. As discussed in my DolphinsTalk article this past offseason, Simmons has consistently demonstrated the ability to create turnovers and anchor a secondary. Signing him would solidify the backend of Miami’s defense.

A proven veteran with elite ball-hawking skills and leadership qualities, Simmons could transform Miami’s defense overnight. As discussed in my DolphinsTalk article this past offseason, Simmons has consistently demonstrated the ability to create turnovers and anchor a secondary. Signing him would solidify the backend of Miami’s defense. Justin Reid (Kansas City Chiefs)

Reid’s versatility and experience make him a strong candidate for Miami’s system. A well-rounded safety with excellent coverage and tackling ability, he could complement Jevon Holland, provided Holland returns.

Reid’s versatility and experience make him a strong candidate for Miami’s system. A well-rounded safety with excellent coverage and tackling ability, he could complement Jevon Holland, provided Holland returns. Talanoa Hufanga (San Francisco 49ers)

While Hufanga battled injuries in 2024, his playmaking ability and physicality could make him an ideal fit on a one-year “prove-it” deal. If healthy, he has the potential to be a difference-maker in Miami’s secondary.

2. Draft Prospects

If Miami opts to address the safety position through the draft, there are a few standout prospects with the talent to make an immediate impact:

Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina): Emmanwori will catch a lot of eyes this offseason and certainly has mine. At 6’3 227, Emmanwori runs a sub 4.4 forty and stuffed the stat sheet this season with 88 tackles, four interceptions, and two touchdowns.

Xavier Watts (Notre Dame): Watts is a very versatile safety and a ball hawk. Watts had 6 interceptions this season, and I’m sure the Dolphins will have all eyes on him in the national title game. Watts’s natural football instinct makes him a great option.

Watts is a very versatile safety and a ball hawk. Watts had 6 interceptions this season, and I’m sure the Dolphins will have all eyes on him in the national title game. Watts’s natural football instinct makes him a great option. Malaki Starks (Georgia): A top-tier prospect from a powerhouse program, Starks combines elite athleticism with strong instincts. His ability to play multiple roles in the secondary makes him a long-term solution for the Dolphins.

3. Internal Options: Re-signing Jevon Holland

Jevon Holland’s future with the team hinges on his contract demands. While his performance in 2024 was below expectations, he remains a talented young safety. Bringing him back on a team-friendly deal could provide stability and depth, though the Dolphins should avoid overpaying, given his inconsistency. Resigning Holland is possible, but the Dolphins must still address the position through free agency and the draft.

My Top Recommendations

To address their safety needs, the Dolphins should prioritize acquiring Justin Simmons in free agency. His leadership and playmaking abilities perfectly align with Miami’s defensive scheme and immediate needs. If Simmons is unavailable or too costly, targeting Justin Reid or Talanoa Hufanga would also significantly upgrade the position.

In the draft, Nick Emmanwori stands out as a future star who could anchor the secondary for years. His physicality and playmaking abilities are exactly what the Dolphins need to change the culture of this defense. Combining a free-agent signing with a high-upside draft pick would ensure the Dolphins address their safety woes and put their defense amongst the league’s best.