NFL Insider Diana Russini of The Athletic posted on Social Media Friday morning that Dolphins Senior Executive Reggie McKenzie is the favorite to get the Tennessee Titans general manager position. If McKenzie were to get that job, the Miami Dolphins would acquire two compensatory picks in Round 3: one this year in the 2025 draft and one in the 2026 draft.

The Titans are gonna go through the process and I’d expect Reggie McKenzie to get a lot of support. I would consider him to be the lead candidate for Tennessee. https://t.co/PVVR1vus0x — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 10, 2025

After being the General Manager of the then-Oakland Raiders between 2012 and 2018, McKenzie was hired by Chris Grier as a Senior Personnel Executive, and he has been in that role since.

McKenzie will be 62 years old in February and has been an NFL Front Office Executive since 1994 with the Packers, Raiders, and now the Dolphins.

The Raiders made McKenzie the general manager based on a recommendation from John Madden, who advised Mark Davis to consider Reggie.

McKenzie fired then-head coach Hue Jackson and hired Dennis Allen as his head coach. The Raiders didn’t have a ton of success with Reggie as the GM, but in 2016 he was given a 4 year contract extension by Mark Davis. After a 7-9 record in 2019, the Raiders fired Reggie McKenzie.

