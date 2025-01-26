In the movie The Godfather, Don Corleone famously told a business rival who was trying to partner with him when he turned him down, “I want to congratulate you on your new business, and I know you will do very well. Good luck to you—as best as your interests don’t conflict with mine.”

This same principle can be applied to many areas including competition in sports. Today’s playoff game between the Bills and the Chiefs is a great example to put this principle to the test. There is no doubt the Bills are a division rival of the Dolphins. Because of this, many Dolphins fans want to see the Bills lose today to the Chiefs.

I am not one of those. The Bills did the Miami Dolphins fans a huge favor this year by defeating the Chiefs when it was beginning to look as if the Chiefs were on their way to challenging the ‘Dolphins’ perfect season unbeaten/united record. I,, for one,, breathed a sigh of relief. Remaining the only unbeaten United team is more significant to the Miami Dolphins franchise than having to watch the Bills win today.

If it were not for the Bills’ beating of the Chiefs earlier this season, there is a really good chance the Chiefs would be entering today’s game not only with a Super Bowl bid on the line but also with a perfect season of their own.

There is no doubt the Bills, frustratingly at times, are setting the standard for each of the other teams in the AFC East. The other team’s job is to use that as motivation to catch & then surpass whatever it is their divisional rivals are doing.

A lot of teams can call themselves Champions, some of them even multiple-time champions, but only one team can call themselves perfect. “Neither fisherman nor fish go through a full season undefeated unless you are the 1972 Miami Dolphins.”

Let’s hope it stays that way. Go Bills!