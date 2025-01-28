Most teams dream of an unexpected championship run. The one-hit wonder, if you will. While those are very thrilling seasons in part because of the pleasant surprises and memories they bring, they are the exception to the norm.

Only ten of the thirty-two teams in the National Football League thirty-two teams have participated in the past ten Super Bowls, including this year’s. Of the twenty available slots, only ten have participated in the past ten Super Bowls.

Here is the breakdown by number of appearances. Kansas City leads the way with five, followed by Philadelphia with three, New England three, San Francisco two, Los Angeles Rams one, Cincinnati one, Carolina one, Denver one, Atlanta one & Tampa Bay with Tom Brady one. Getting a quarterback of Brady’s caliber for a Super Bowl run is the exception to the rule and even rarer than having one great season.

This is the uphill battle the Miami Dolphins face. There are no Super Swift tailor-made roads to the Super Bowl. It usually takes years of coming close, getting yourself back up again, and then trying again until, hopefully, a team has a breakout season where they get enough breaks along the way to make it to the Super Game. Getting there is one thing staying there has proven to be even more difficult. Of all of those teams mentioned, only four have been able to make multiple Super Bowl appearances.

Many of the teams who do have one unexpected run to the Super Bowl struggle to stay competitive in subsequent years. Once the big game is over, the draft brings perpetual hope to find or sometimes stumble upon that one franchise quarterback that will keep the franchise competitive for many years to come.

Drafting the right players is art combined with science combined with luck.

There are no Swift fixes.

But this is what makes it so competitively fun.