Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich in a recent interview, shared some thoughts on the Tyreek Hill situation in Miami and if the Patriots may be a landing spot for him when Miami decides to part ways with Hill.

Tyreek Hill suggested he wants out of Miami. Could the Patriots make a big move for him, as they did for Randy Moss and Antonio Brown in the past?

“I wouldn’t say that’s never going to happen. I think Tyreek Hill, from what Josh McDaniel said, might be a guy that needs a head coach like Mike Vrabel, somebody that’s going to stay on top of him, that’s going to say, “I don’t care what you’ve done in the past, you’re going to go out and perform, and you’re going to be on time, and we’re not going to coddle you.”

I think down in Miami, maybe there was some of that coddling where he wasn’t on time.

I think if you’re going to trade for Tyreek Hill, you have to make sure you have a coach that can stay on top of him and make sure that he’s doing all the right things.”

An ESPN article with Jeremy Fowler dropped on Tuesday where one NFL Executive who went unnamed predicted Miami will trade Hill to New England as well if the Patriots strike out in free agency at the WR position.

Per Fowler’s Report: “This one is wild. But Hill’s displeasure in Miami is out there after his Week 18 comments, and the Patriots hope to be on the brink of contention soon enough under new coach Mike Vrabel.

In-division trades are not as rare as they were a decade ago. It’s largely about which team offers the best value.

“The Patriots are desperate. They need a guy, that alpha that can be friendly for Drake Maye,” a veteran NFC personnel man said. “And there’s a higher chance of the draft picks [Miami would receive in a trade] being higher than with a contender.”

This is assuming the Patriots can’t satisfy that need via the Bengals’ Tee Higgins or another free agent. But New England hasn’t been a free agency destination for elite pass-catchers in recent years.

After Hill produced his first sub-1,000-yard season since 2019, perhaps a package including a Day 2 pick would get a trade done.”