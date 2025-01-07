Scott and Alex strive to give you an honest evaluation of the Miami Dolphins every week in the regular season, with episodes in the offseason around Free Agency, changes in management, the draft, and training camp – pre-season… This episode marks the end of the 7th season of the podcast. With a fair warning, both men are angry. They regularly strive to balance out negativity with positive aspects of the team, even after a loss, but always tell it like they see it. A lifetime of experience and a long familiarity with each other usually makes them good listeners. Both feel that their favorite team is mismanaged at every level. Their hope was for the owner to realize that as fans, we want a championship and that the management in place both at the GM position, as well as the head coaching position, lack the skills and experience to achieve that. Our hope was that Ross would realize it and make changes so that even he may live to see a competitive, winning team. Our GM has made this the oldest team in the league, strapped by financially burdensome contracts to underperforming players and critical weaknesses at key positions. Why Stephen Ross issued his statement is beyond our understanding and has taken away the hope of fans who dig deeper, understand football, and truly care about winning. Mr Ross is a brilliant businessman, but every football decision he has ever made since taking ownership of our team has been bad. The sales of season tickets in October ensure that sellouts continue; he he can laugh all the way to the bank. Losing to the Jets adds insult to injury. The behavior of some players elevates our frustration (Hill). Alex and Scott discuss all this and whether it is worth our time and expense to continue this podcast in 2025.