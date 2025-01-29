Anthony Weaver has a 50% chance to be the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints per reports. Tuesday evening former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy stated he is going to take the 2025 NFL season off and that he will not be the next head coach in New Orleans.

And there are reports from numerous other NFL Insiders stating the Saints are down to Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore or Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver as their final two. No time frame on when the Saints are expected to announce their decision.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Weaver “has come up often as a candidate that’s made a strong impression.”

Many do believe as of Wednesday morning that Moore is the leading candidate and most likely to get the position, but Weaver does still have a chance and much like Joe Brady, Mike McCarthy, and Kliff Kingsbury, Moore could have a change of heart and decide to stay with the Eagles as their offensive coordinator and remove his name from consideration.

Which would, in turn, all but gift Anthony Weaver the position.

Before this season, Anthony Weaver was only a defensive coordinator for one season in Houston in 2020. This year, as the Dolphins defensive coordinator, navigating many injuries on that side of the ball, with one game left to play, Miami ranks 3rd overall in total defense (Vic Fangio and the Eagles rank #1). Miami also ranks Top 10 in rushing defense, passing defense, and scoring defense this season.

If Weaver were to leave, Mike McDaniel would be on his 4th defensive coordinator in 4 seasons as the Dolphins head coach.

More on this story as it develops.