NFL Insider Ari Meirov reports that Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The #Steelers are signing former Miami Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson, per his agents @_SportsTrust. pic.twitter.com/uqykWLRvou — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 14, 2025

Because Skylar was on Miami’s practice squad, he was free to sign with a team.

Skylar was thrown into action after Tua went down with a concussion in Week 2 and played horribly for Miami the rest of the game vs the Bills and the following week vs Seattle. Thompson was injured vs Seattle as well. The Dolphins turned to Tyler Huntley as quickly as possible.

Thompson once he came back from IR never was a consideration to play again once Tua got injured again. Miami did cut him and then re-sign him to their practice squad and called him up to the 53 man roster.