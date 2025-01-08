The season ended just three days ago, and plenty happened on Sunday as the Miami Dolphins fell to the New York Jets in their 2024 season finale. Not only did the loss knock them out of the playoffs, but it full on brought out Tyreek Hill’s frustration that he clearly has been holding in.

With the fallout from the loss, it has came to a lot of fans attention that a handful of Dolphins players’ stopped playing hard after seeing the Chiefs get blown out by the Broncos.

With Hill’s post-game comments, it is important to know he played just 39% of the offensive snaps. A decision that was made by himself, not head coach Mike McDaniel.

Even Calais Campbell come out and said post-game, “yeah, we were aware of the Broncos-Chiefs score in real time and realized we were playing for the love of the game.”

Campbell undoubtedly can start off the list of players that tried for the full 60 minutes and did not quit. On top of that, you can count on guys like Jordyn Brooks, Jalen Ramsey, Zach Sieler, and Emmanuel Ogbah on the defensive side of the ball.

It was quite the different story on the offensive side of the ball. The playmakers that really showed up for the full 60 minutes were Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Jonnu Smith, and Devon Achane. Other than that, Aaron Brewer, Terron Armstead, Robert Jones, and Patrick Paul helped hold it down for the offensive line.

On the New York Jets last touchdown of the game, you can clearly see Kader Kohou and Tyrel Dodson did not even attempt to stop Breece Hall as he made it over the goal line.

When Dolphins players were questioned post-game, Jonnu Smith called it “human nature” for them to be aware of the Broncos-Chiefs score.

Whether it is or not, it does not give you a real reason to quit during a game that many say they love.

Mike McDaniel even said himself that he has to go back and look at the film to see the final results from Sunday’s loss to the Jets to see who was affected.

An extremely disappointing 2024 season turned even more sour after the loss, but give credit when it’s due to the players who did not quit.