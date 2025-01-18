With the Miami Dolphins’ playoff hopes now behind them, it’s time for general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel to come together and assess the team’s roster, identifying areas in need of improvement. While Grier will ultimately have the final say on personnel decisions, it’s crucial that he works closely with McDaniel to build a team that not only fits the coach’s vision but also forms a cohesive and talented unit. However, shaping that roster will require making some difficult decisions—some of which may involve parting ways with fan-favorite veterans.

These players have earned the respect of their teammates and coaches, but for the team’s future success, it may be time to move on. Among those potentially on the chopping block are former All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead, running back Jeff Wilson, linebacker Duke Riley, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, safeties Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland, and guard Liam Eichenberg.

It’s a tough reality, but these decisions are necessary. Moving on from someone like Terron Armstead is especially difficult. When healthy, he’s one of the league’s top left tackles, but injuries have limited his availability, and his play this past season didn’t meet the high standards that we’ve come to expect from him.

Similarly, Jordan Poyer, a veteran who has been a leader in the locker room this past season, saw his performance slip, making it harder for the Dolphins to justify keeping him on the roster.

Jevon Holland, who entered the season as a player many expected to receive a contract extension, may also be on his way out. While I still believe in his potential as a player, his performance this season was underwhelming, and it’s unclear if that potential will be realized in Miami. That said, I’d be open to seeing him return on a short, “prove-it” deal, hoping that this past season was merely an anomaly.

On a more positive note, there are several players I’d like to see the Dolphins retain. Tyrel Dodson was claimed off waivers earlier in the year and proved to be a reliable linebacker, making several key plays down the stretch. He’s earned the chance for a new contract.

Another player I hope returns is Calais Campbell. At 38, Campbell is far from a spring chicken, but his on-field impact and leadership in the locker room are undeniable. I’d love to see him back next season to continue his role as a veteran presence on this defense.

Similarly, Emmanuel Ogbah, who joined the team after some key players got hurt, still demonstrated his ability as a talented pass rusher. Given his effort and versatility, I think he deserves another contract. Lastly, Anthony Walker Jr. made significant contributions as a complementary defensive player, stepping up when called upon. I’d like to see him return as well.

Miami needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror and seriously evaluate the identity they want to establish as a franchise. Do they want to continue as the flashy, high-energy team that occasionally falters in the face of adversity, or do they want to become a disciplined, technically sound squad that plays with toughness and resilience? To reach the next level, the Dolphins must commit to a team-first mentality, focusing on execution, consistency, and mental toughness.

It’s not enough to rely on talent alone; they need to build a culture of discipline and grit, one that strikes fear in opponents and competes with unwavering determination week in and week out. This shift will require tough decisions and a collective commitment to a new standard of play.