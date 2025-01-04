In this Bonus episode, Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk joins Alex and Scott to talk about his Dec 18 article Why Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel Will Not Be Fired. As we approach the final game of the Dolphins 2024 season, Alex and Scott are looking for hope from Stephen Ross, and if you’ve listened to our previous couple of podcasts, you’ll know we want pretty much the opposite of what Mike’s article states. To be fair, Mike wants the same, but makes his case for why he believes it. This is a high energy debate that covers a lot. It was supposed to be 30 minutes but the three men just roll past that mark and don’t slow down. If you haven’t listened to many episodes this year, this bonus episode is the ONE.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Mike Florio, Tom Pelissero, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Kim Bokamper, Mike Greenberg, Dan Patrick, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Andy Slater, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Cody Decker, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Arturo Freeman, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Jeff Wilson, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Shawne Merriman, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Joe Fortenbaugh, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST