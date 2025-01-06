For those of you hoping Chris Grier or Mike McDaniel will be fired, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wasted no time Sunday evening putting that to rest, announcing both are returning in 2025.

It was a long shot that either was going to be fired, and the reporting for the past few weeks was that both men were safe in their jobs, so this isn’t surprising news at all.

Whether this is the correct decision by Ross is a totally different discussion.

Chris Grier has been in Miami since 2000. He has been the team’s general manager since 2016 and has hired three head coaches during that time.

Grier has yet to build a team that has won the division or a playoff game; with Tua Tagovailoa‘s latest injury and the potential long-term effect it may have on his play and mobility, you can make a case he screwed up that selection, and he is on his third head coach during his time as the general manager as none of them really has worked out.

Mike McDaniel led the Dolphins to the playoffs in his first two seasons but failed to have Miami make the playoffs this season.

The 2024 season has been a bitter disappointment but the Dolphins’ owner is going to stick by both his head coach and general manager.

There was a CBS report from Jonathan Jones on Saturday that Chris Grier was thinking about retiring and moving into a Senior Advisor role. Obviously, that did not happen.

One would think both Grier and McDaniel go into the 2025 season firmly on the hot seat, and it is truly a make-or-break season for both. Expectations were sky-high going into the 2024 season and were not met, while big-money deals were given to Jalen Ramsey, Tyreek Hill, Tua, and Jalen Waddle.

Another disappointing season in 2025 one would think would be the end for both in their current roles.