The Miami Dolphins will play the New York Jets, their division rival, this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. While the Jets’ record may not be strong, divisional games are always unpredictable and emotional.

This game is a must-win for the Dolphins if they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, the challenge has grown even steeper due to the likely absence of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He was sidelined with a hip injury sustained against the Houston Texans. This injury caused him to miss last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns, and now, the Dolphins will once again turn to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to lead the offense.

Huntley has stepped in for Tagovailoa before, and his performance will be critical in this high-pressure game. In his last start, Huntley was impressive, completing 22 of 26 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 52 yards on seven carries, adding another touchdown on the ground. His ability to make plays both through the air and with his legs will be crucial for Miami to overcome the Jets and keep their postseason hopes alive.

In addition to Huntley, the Dolphins will need contributions from key offensive players. Running back De’Von Achane will be essential to balance the running game, while wide receivers Tyreek Hill and, hopefully, Jaylen Waddle must step up to support Huntley. Hill is coming off a standout performance, catching all nine of Huntley’s passes for 109 yards.

Waddle, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, is trending in the right direction and could return for the season finale this weekend. The offensive line will also need to protect Huntley, as the Jets’ defense, while not perfect, can still pose a threat to opposing offenses. Minimizing turnovers will be essential; one mistake could be the difference between advancing to the playoffs or facing elimination.

On the defensive side, the Dolphins will need strong performances from defensive tackles Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell, as well as linebacker Jordyn Brooks, to slow down the Jets’ offense and give Huntley and the offense a chance to control the game. A solid defensive showing will ease the pressure on Miami’s offense, allowing them to focus on scoring points.

This game is not just another regular-season matchup; it’s a do-or-die contest with major playoff implications. A win would keep the Dolphins’ playoff hopes alive, but a loss would eliminate them from contention. If the Dolphins manage to win, they’ll still need to watch the outcome of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game.

The Chiefs, having already secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC, are likely to rest many key starters, which could make them more vulnerable to an upset. If the Broncos win, they will secure the seventh playoff spot, knocking the Dolphins out of the postseason picture, even if Miami wins.

While it’s tempting to think the Chiefs’ resting starters will make them more vulnerable, it’s not a guarantee that the Broncos will win. However, the Dolphins’ primary focus must be on their own game, maintaining their resilience and determination to close out the season strong.

This matchup against the Jets is critical for the Dolphins, who must prove they can rise to the occasion and earn a spot in the playoffs.

A victory on Sunday would showcase the Dolphins’ resolve in the face of adversity. While their playoff hopes depend on other outcomes, they must first ensure they take care of business on their end.